A case of rape of a minor girl in Begusarai in Bihar has come to light. The 11-year-old victim, who is from a Mahadalit family, was raped by two youths near a graveyard on 8th August 2011 in Kathari village in Begusarai.

According to reports, the m minor girl had left home at night to defecate when two youths from another community caught her and took her to the cemetery and raped her. The girl was later released on the road, where some people noticed her and informed her family members. A complaint was lodged about the incident with the police station two days later. So far, one accused has been arrested in the case, and the search for the other accused is on. The victim has undergone medical treatment, and the report is awaited.

Rape done after being beaten up in cemetery

The crime happened on August 8, 2021 at around 11-11:30 pm, however, the complaint was registered on the 10th. The 11-year-old victim from Kathari village of Dandari police station in Begusarai told OpIndia that she had just left home to defecate at night on August 8 when Mohammad Laddu and Mohammad Sintu, who work in a garage in her neighbourhood, arrived at the spot on a motorcycle and grabbed her by the mouth and took her with her to the nearby cemetery. There the duo assaulted her and raped her.

The minor girl’s mother also confirmed in a conversation with OpIndia that the two accused used to work at a garage near their house, and their names are Mohammad Laddu and Mohammad Sintu.

Victim’s ordeal, police action, Bajrang Dal support

A copy of the complaint lodged by the victim in the police station has been accessed by OpIndia. In the complaint, the minor has narrated the ordeal. According to the complaint, she was forcibly made to sit on a motorcycle by the two accused and they had slapped her after taking her to a cemetery around one kilometre away. Mohammad Sintu then held her and was raped by Mohammad Ladoo. When the girl fainted due to the assault, the duo left her on a nearby road and then fled.

Seeing the girl lying on the road, some people informed her family members and a complaint was lodged in the case after the girl narrated the incident to her family.

OpIndia also spoke with Dandari police station in this regard. The police officer told us that one of the accused, Mohammad Ahmed Azam alias Mohammad Sintu, has been arrested in the case. Mohammad Ladoo is absconding and raids are being conducted to nab him. The girl underwent a medical examination, and further action will be taken after the report is received.

In connection with the case, Bajrang Dal leader Pankaj Singh is has demanded the district administration to arrest all the culprits at the earliest. He has said that the Bajrang Dal will stay with the girl till she gets justice. He along with his other colleagues met the victim’s family today.