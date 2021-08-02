The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) for football lost to Canada 1-0 at the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics. It was a shock defeat as the US team were the overwhelming favourites to win. USA will now face off against Australia for the Bronze Medal match on Thursday.

While people ordinarily cheer for their national team and athletes from their nation to win in the Olympics, it was an odd situation for the USWNT as significant sections of Americans were hoping they would lose. According to them, the team had embraced ‘woke’ ideology and therefore, deserved to lose.

Following the defeat, a section of Americans are expressing their happiness at the defeat.

A win for the United States of America and for the sport. https://t.co/LVdYGsPZOO — Ron (Pessi Fan) (@Starcoder_1) August 2, 2021

They say that the USWNT went ‘woke’ and therefore, they lost the match to Canada.

The US Women’s Soccer Team went WOKE and now they lost to Canada.



That’s what happens when you put political propaganda before sport and hard work. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 2, 2021

Good morning to everyone – let’s start the week off right.



The arrogant, anti-American, woke USA women’s soccer team just lost to Canada 1-0.



Sorry but 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 2, 2021

The fact that the USWNT took the knee, which is supposed to be a stand against racism but widely recognized as a political demonstration in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, was also mocked.

They're still the champions at kneeling though, which is the important thing pic.twitter.com/80qGBci66p — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 2, 2021

Megan Rapinoe, one of the stars of the team, was especially mocked on social media.

I do love it when Megan Rapinoe loses because even though she’s ON Team America, she’s not FOR Team America 🇺🇸 https://t.co/SVBR2JxkqF — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) August 2, 2021

Wow. The women's soccer team really blew it AGAIN. Losing to Canada ? Probably SORE KNEES from all their KNEELING. I love it when America wins the Gold—but the "bronze" lining here is we won't see as much of the purple hair chick MEG @mPinoe during the "off season" pic.twitter.com/DNJdnFMxMl — Greg Kelly The PROJECT is a Secret (@gregkellyusa) August 2, 2021

I support watching Megan Rapinoe lose.



They kneeled. They shouldn’t represent America. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 2, 2021

The celebration of the defeat of the USWNT at the Tokyo Olympics by Americans themselves reveals the extent to which American society has been polarised. They celebrated when the team lost to Sweden in their opening match and cheered again when their team crashed out of the contention for the Gold Medal.