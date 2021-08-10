Brother of late actor Anupam Shyam claims Aamir Khan stopped picking up calls after assuring dialysis centre at Pratapgarh: Read details

On August 9, while talking to Aaj Tak, Anurag Shyam, brother of late actor Anupam Shyam, said that actor Aamir Khan had given assurance to establish a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh. However, after some time, the actor stopped picking up calls from Shyam. Anurag added that his brother was very upset over the rumours of the cancellation of his show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2.

During the interview, Anurag mentioned Anupam could not meet their mother when she was ill. At the time when she was sick, the actor could not come as Pratapgarh does not have a dialysis centre. Anupam was on regular dialysis for a kidney ailment.

Anurag said, “Our family has been facing a lot. My mother died last month. Anupam was shocked that he could not go to Pratapgarh (where their mom stayed). Without a dialysis centre in the town, going there would have been a major health risk for Anupam. We urged for a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh, and Anupam even went to Aamir Khan for the same.” He further added that Khan assured them that he would help in establishing the centre but stopping picking up their calls after few months.

Yogi Adityanath had provided financial help

During an interview, late Anupam Shyam had said when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister came to know about the health condition, he had transferred Rs.20 lakh in his account. “He knows me personally and like my work. His financial support helped me during the crisis. I also had some savings that I used for treatment. Now, as I am back to work, I hope I will be able to save money for the future,” the actor had said.

Shyam was suffering from a kidney ailment

Anupam Shyam was suffering from a kidney ailment for the last few years. A week ago, he was hospitalized after his health deteriorated. During the interview, Anurag said that Anupam’s health was improving, and doctors even removed the ventilator. However, his health condition worsened quickly as blood pressure dropped sharply, leading to multiple organ failures.

