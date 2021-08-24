Three days after the Assam police made several arrests including an Assam Police constable, a senior leader of the state unit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a medical student and a journalist, for their social media posts supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan, another person has been arrested for the same, police informed on Monday, August 23.

The man, who works in a Tyre shop in the Jorabat area of Guhawati, had taken to Facebook to write a post in support of the Islamic fundamentalists.

Prior to this arrest, the Assam police had arrested as many as 15 people who had posted various comments and videos on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook hailing the victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan. The arrests were made from various districts of the state on August 20 and 21.

Two people each were arrested from Kamrup Metropolitan, Barpeta, Dhubri and Karimganj districts. While one person each was arrested from Darrang, Cachar, Hailakandi, South Salmara, Goalpara and Hojai districts, the Assam police informed.

Violet Baruah, Deputy Inspector General of Assam Police, had tweeted earlier that the Assam Police is taking stern legal action against pro-Taliban comments on social media that are harmful to national security. “We’re registering criminal cases against such persons. Please inform the police if any such thing comes to your notice,” she added.

Assam police have also obtained information of three persons from the state staying outside India who have supported the Taliban.

The arrested persons are being interrogated by the police to find out any possible link with the Islamist group.

A senior police officer familiar with the case informed that the arrested people have been booked under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IT Act and CrPC.