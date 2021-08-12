For the first time in 500 years, Jhulanostav will be celebrated on the Fifth (Panchami) day of Shukla Paksha in Shravan maas (Shravan Month of Hindu Calender) in Ram Mandir premises, Ayodhya.

The celebrations will take place in the temporary temple of Ram Janmabhoomi complex, in which Bhagwan Ram will be seated on a silver swing made out of 21 KG of silver. The 5-feet high swing (Jhula) has already reached temple premises.

In a tweet, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerath Kshetra trust wrote, “In Ayodhya, there is a tradition of Shravan Jhula Utsav. From Shravan Shukla Tritiya till Purnima, Bhagwan Shri Ram gives darshans on a jhula. Now this 21 kg Silver Jhula has been put in the seva of Bhagwan.”

Now this 21 kg Silver Jhula has been put in the seva of Bhagwan. pic.twitter.com/eCFDXtaiAO — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) August 12, 2021

In Ayodhya, there is a tradition that on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in Shravan month every year, Jhulanoutsav is celebrated in all Math temples. Every year, wooden swings were used for the celebrations, but now as Bhavya Ram Mandir is being constructed in the city, it will be celebrated with grandeur. Ram Lalla will remain seated on the swing from Panchmi to the last day of Shravan month that is on August 22.

Dr Anil Mishra, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that a silver swing had been bought for Jhulanoutsav. Shri Ram Lalla will sit on the swing with his brothers on Panchmi, and the festival will be celebrated with rituals.