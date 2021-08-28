The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a notice to shut all meat shops in the city on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami on Monday.

The Joint Director (animal welfare), BBMP, has issued a public circular stating that there would be a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat on August 30, 2021, on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. In addition, the BBMP has ordered the closure of abattoirs and slaughterhouses in the city on the occasion of the Hindu festival.

Circular issued by BBMP (Source: TimesNow)

On earlier occasions too, the BBMP had ordered a similar ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat on the Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.