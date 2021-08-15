Muzaffar Wani, the father of Hizbul Mujahideen commander and Islamic terrorist Burhan Wani who was hunted down by the Indian security forces in 2016, unfurled the Indian tricolour on Independence Day in Tral on Sunday.

According to the reports, Muzaffar Wani, the father of the slain terrorist Burhan Wani, hoisted the Indian flag at the Government Higher Secondary School, Tral in Jammu and Kashmir, where he is the Principal.

Muzaffar Wani also sang the Indian National Anthem that was also played during the celebrations. The videos of the event went viral on the social media.

Terrorist Burhan Wani’s father Headmaster Muzaffar Wani unfurls Indian tricolour in an official ceremony at Govt School in Tral of South Kashmir today. Sings Indian National Anthem as per official protocol. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gJYGbZt0nY — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 15, 2021

On the occasion of Independence Day, the tricolour was hoisted at all government schools, colleges and other institutions across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Union Territory administration had directed all departments, including the Education department to hoist flags in all offices on Independence Day.

Earlier, there were reports that Wani had refused to hoist the Indian flag and had tendered his resignation as he was against it. However, in a video statement, he had refused the claims saying it was a “rumour” and clarified, saying he has not resigned.

Security forces eliminated Hizbul Mujahideen commander and Islamic terrorist Burhan Wani on 8th July 2016 in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district. For several years Burhan Wani had managed to stay away from the grasp of the security forces. Wani was the poster boy of terrorism in Kashmir and was very active on social media, regularly posting pictures brandishing weapons to attract Kashmiri youths into his fold.

Following his death, several people rushed to whitewash his image. Journalist Barkha Dutt termed him as a “son of school headmaster”. Former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah had shed tears and was more worried about the aftermath of Wani’s death instead of congratulating the army.