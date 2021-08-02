CCTV footage shows more evidence against the girl in the Lucknow road rage saga: Here is what we know and what the SHO said

An incident of road rage was reported from Lucknow on July 30, 2021. There were a couple of videos that have been making rounds on social media platforms where a girl was seen hitting and slapping a cab driver repeatedly in the middle of a road in Lucknow city’s Awadh chowk. A traffic police personnel tried to intervene but could not stop her. A man tried to stop her, but the lady unleashed her fury on him as well.

On August 2, CCTV footage emerged that shows what exactly happened on that day. On July 30 at around 9:39 PM, the girl in question was crossing the road using Zebra crossing amidst heavy traffic. Notably, the traffic lights were not functioning properly, and a traffic police officer could be seen controlling the traffic. Without waiting for the vehicles to stop, the girl decided to cross the road amidst heavy traffic.

She stopped for a couple of seconds towards the end of the crossing and the cab stopped very close to her on Zebra crossing. The girl got irked by the situation and approached the cab. Within a few seconds, she was seen hitting the doors and windows of the car. As the driver was not coming out, she went on the other side and kept hitting the car. Meanwhile, the driver appeared to have starting recording the incident, which further angered the girl.

She managed to open the door of the car, snatched the mobile from the driver and smashed it on the road. She repeatedly picked up the phone and smashed it on the road, ensuring it was completely broken. After that, she kept hitting the doors and windows of the car. When the driver saw a traffic police personnel approaching them, he went out of the car and approached him. This was when the girl started slapping and hitting the driver.

In the video recorded by the bystanders, she was seen hitting him continuously. The driver was seen picking up the phone, and it was clear that she had broken the side view mirrors as well, which she threw inside the car. He kept on asking to call a woman police officer to control the girl, but she kept on hitting. There were voices in the background who said, “If a man had been hitting a woman like this on the road, there would have been a major scene by now.”

While she was beating the driver, a man tried to intervene and stop her, but instead of stopping, she first questioned how he dared to stop her and then hit him. The ruckus created by the girl led to a traffic jam. Traffic Police present at the scene informed SHO Mahesh Dubey, Krishna Nagar Police station, who sent a team to control the situation. The Police brought the girl, driver and other men involved in the case to Police Station.

The case is different from what the girl narrated in her complaint

OpIndia reached out to SHO Dubey to learn about the case. He said that he was at another site at the time when the incident happened and sent a team to control the situation. All of them were brought to the station. By the time Police reached the scene, the majority of the witnesses had left. The girl filed a complaint of molestation, but as per the statements of the available witnesses and the traffic police officer, it was clear that the allegations were wrong.

SHO Dubey said, “At that time, there were no videos available as evidence. Thus we filed a case under Section 151 against the girl and let her go with a warning. The men were presented in front of the magistrate, and bail was granted. However, now as we have video evidence of the case and know the story that the girl narrated in her complaint is not adding up. We have initiated the investigation, and the case will be presented in the court after investigation.” He further added that all the evidence would be considered during the investigation.