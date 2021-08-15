Sunday, August 15, 2021
Congress opposes August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day fearing it will hurt Pakistan sentiments: Details

It appears that the senior Congress leader does not wish for India to pay homage to the sacrifices of our ancestors and the tragedy that befell them during the partition of the country.

OpIndia Staff
P Chidambaram of Congress opposes August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day fearing it will hurt Pakistan sentiments
Former Union Minister during the UPA Government, P Chidambaram, has criticised Prime Minister Modi for his decision to declare the 14th of August the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. According to Chidambaram, it will hurt Pakistan sentiments and it reflects a sense of immaturity on the part of the NDA Goverment.

Chidambaram said, “What will India do if Pakistan designates August 15 as ‘Partition Horrors Condemnation Day’?” He continued, “Hostility apart, India and Pakistan are neighbours. We can change our friends but we cannot change our neighbours. India should behave as a mature and seasoned nation.”

P Chidambaram on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
It appears that the senior Congress leader does not wish for India to pay homage to the sacrifices of our ancestors and the tragedy that befell them during the partition of the country. It appears that wants India to give preference to Pakistani sentiments even though the Islamic Republic was responsible for the massive crisis that struck the Indian subcontinent in 1947.

Chidambaram appears to echo the sentiments of ’eminent intellectuals’ of a liberal bent who accused Narendra Modi of ‘polarising’ Independence Day.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi announced that the 14th of August will henceforth be observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. The choice of date was fitting since it is on that date that Pakistan celebrates its independence day.

The Prime Minister said, “The pain of partition of the country can never be forgotten. Because of hatred and violence, lakhs of our sisters and brothers were displaced and even lost their lives. In memory of the struggle and sacrifice of those people, it has been decided to celebrate 14th August as ‘Vibhishika Memorial Day’.”

He further added, “This day will not only inspire us to eliminate the poison of discrimination, animosity and ill-will, but it will also strengthen unity, social harmony and human sensibilities”.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

