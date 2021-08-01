Sunday, August 1, 2021
HomeNews ReportsClubhouse promotes 'social media star' involved in Sanghi hate sex scandal, Manoj Bajpayee to...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Clubhouse promotes ‘social media star’ involved in Sanghi hate sex scandal, Manoj Bajpayee to participate in announced talk

The event is slated to occur at 8 pm on Sunday. Janice Sequeira was one of the moderators of the infamous room.

OpIndia Staff
Clubhouse promotes 'social media star' involved in Sanghi hate sex scandal, Manoj Bajpayee to participate in announced talk
323

Popular Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee will participate in a Clubhouse discussion on Sunday with Janice Sequeira, a ‘social media star’ who was involved in the Sanghi hate sex scandal only weeks ago. The social media platform promoted the event on their official Twitter handle.

Source: Twitter

The event is slated to occur at 8 pm on Sunday. Janice Sequeira was one of the moderators of the infamous room.

The Sanghi hate sex scandal

In the undated Clubhouse conversation that had gone viral, participants in a room titled “sex with your ex” discussed the topic “Do you only date hot people”. One speaker identified as Neeraj Kadamboor (Instagram ID kadamboorneeraj) made a derogatory remark on Sanghi women in the process.

Janice Sequeira was one of the moderators of the room. She had asked Neeraj if he only dates hot people. He said, “I do all kind of people, but on dating apps, I do sometimes thirst for these very hot Sanghi types. Just for fun.” Many people laughed at his statement.

Another speaker responded, “Sanghis are not hot,” to which Neeraj replied, “They look hot but…” He was again interrupted by another speaker and a moderator identified as Aishwarya who sarcastically said, “It’s Sanghis, so you know Neeraj…”

Neeraj continued to justify his “thirst for hot Sanghi women” on dating apps and said, “You know just for like the opposite of paper bag sex if I could cover the…” and he was interrupted again. Another speaker in the room said, “It is like hate sex,” and everyone laughed.

Women expressed outrage

The discussion was interpreted widely as a normalisation of violence and manipulation of women. It was also condemned for what was a very plain dehumanization of Sanghis and women. One former India Today journalist attempted to justify the rhetoric saying that Kadamboor is gay.

Approximately 8,000 people were listening to a conversation where one Neeraj Kadamboor was flaunting how he sometimes fantasises about ‘Sanghis’ and would like to have ‘hate sex’ with them.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsManoj Bajpayee
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Watch: Fight breaks out in Kasaragod, Kerala over vaccination after Muslim League members create ruckus

OpIndia Staff -
The ruckus started after Muslim League activists insisted on checking identities of those who reached the vaccination camp in Kasaragod in Kerala
Cricket

If you participate in PoK League, you cannot play in India: BCCI puts its foot down, draws a clear line

OpIndia Staff -
Given that the Pakistani government had decided to host a cricketing League in India's territory, the BCCI has informally communicated to all cricket Boards about the consequence of participating in KPL.

Taliban lays siege over three cities in Afghanistan

Himachal Pradesh: FIR registered against Khalistani terrorist and SFJ founder Gurpakhwant Pannu for threatening CM Jai Ram Thakur

Allahabad High Court observes religious conversion of majority population weakens the country

‘Gujarat model’ leads the way in fighting coronavirus pandemic, over half the eligible population inoculated

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
564,164FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com