Popular Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee will participate in a Clubhouse discussion on Sunday with Janice Sequeira, a ‘social media star’ who was involved in the Sanghi hate sex scandal only weeks ago. The social media platform promoted the event on their official Twitter handle.

Source: Twitter

The event is slated to occur at 8 pm on Sunday. Janice Sequeira was one of the moderators of the infamous room.

The Sanghi hate sex scandal

In the undated Clubhouse conversation that had gone viral, participants in a room titled “sex with your ex” discussed the topic “Do you only date hot people”. One speaker identified as Neeraj Kadamboor (Instagram ID kadamboorneeraj) made a derogatory remark on Sanghi women in the process.

Janice Sequeira was one of the moderators of the room. She had asked Neeraj if he only dates hot people. He said, “I do all kind of people, but on dating apps, I do sometimes thirst for these very hot Sanghi types. Just for fun.” Many people laughed at his statement.

Another speaker responded, “Sanghis are not hot,” to which Neeraj replied, “They look hot but…” He was again interrupted by another speaker and a moderator identified as Aishwarya who sarcastically said, “It’s Sanghis, so you know Neeraj…”

Neeraj continued to justify his “thirst for hot Sanghi women” on dating apps and said, “You know just for like the opposite of paper bag sex if I could cover the…” and he was interrupted again. Another speaker in the room said, “It is like hate sex,” and everyone laughed.

Women expressed outrage

The discussion was interpreted widely as a normalisation of violence and manipulation of women. It was also condemned for what was a very plain dehumanization of Sanghis and women. One former India Today journalist attempted to justify the rhetoric saying that Kadamboor is gay.

Approximately 8,000 people were listening to a conversation where one Neeraj Kadamboor was flaunting how he sometimes fantasises about ‘Sanghis’ and would like to have ‘hate sex’ with them.