More Congress leaders’ Twitter accounts locked for violation of POCSO Act, after they reveal images of rape victim’s family

Twitter accounts of more Congress leaders have now been allegedly locked after they tweeted the image of parents of rape victim to show solidarity for Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account was locked out in violation of POCSO Act for revealing the identity of minor rape victim.

These accounts include Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee’s account along with senior party leaders like Randeep Surjewala and Ajay Maken.

Congress secretary-communication Vineet Punia alleged in a Tweet that the Twitter handles of AICC general secretary and former union minister Ajay Maken, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, party MP Manickam Tagore, Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh Alwar were also locked.

The tweets which revealed the identity of the minor rape victim are no longer available on their timelines. It is likely Twitter locked their account out over violation of policy.

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee’s official Twitter handle was locked for a stipulated time on Wednesday for violating its rules. Committee Working President Charan Singh Sapra commented, “The Committee will write a mail to the social media company tomorrow to raise objections.”

All India Congress Committee secretary Pranav Jha also lamented against Twitter for locking several official Congress accounts. “So! After Shri @RahulGandhi, the Lord @narendramodi Ji and Vassal @Jack & @twitter have locked @rssurjewala, @ajaymaken & @sushmitadevinc. @INCIndia registers its protest and promises to continue the fight for each and all being wronged! We shall hold on @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji !!” Jha Tweeted in a threatening tone.

“Doesn’t Modi Ji understand that we @INCindian’s have a legacy of fighting even from behind the locks of kaala paani? He thinks the virtual locks of twitter will deter us from fighting for India??” Jha said in an unrelated attack on the Centre.

Congress workers protest outside Twitter’s Mumbai Office

Last Friday, the social media platform had taken down Rahul Gandhi’s Tweet that revealed the identity of the relatives of a rape and murder victim in Delhi after the NCPCR took cognizance of the matter.

Twitter also allegedly temporarily suspended the leader’s account after which several Congress workers launched a protest against the company in different cities including Mumbai.

Congress leaders have alleged that the suspension by Twitter is due to pressure from the Central government, however, Twitter has clarified in the High Court that the account was locked temporarily for policy breach. During the hearing of the PIL seeking direction to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and police to take action against the Gandhi scion for his tweet where he allegedly disclosed the identity of Delhi minor rape-murder victim, Twitter said it has removed the said tweet and locked his account.

Shortly after sharing the picture, Gandhi’s account was temporarily locked, following which Twitter issued a statement saying that the action was taken as per the information shared by the National Commission of Women (NCW) according to the guidelines under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Sources in the Congress IT cell tell OpIndia that the party wants Twitter to either come out and say that they ‘locked out’ Rahul Gandhi’s account under pressure from the Government of India or to at least issue a regret note for doing so.

However, Congress leaders are now crying foul despite being in violation of the rule of the land.