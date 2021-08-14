On Friday (August 13), a Parliamentary panel led by Congress MP Anand Sharma praised the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his efforts in combating violence against women, reported The Times of India.

The panel lauded the initiatives of the UP government such as the introduction of a single-window system to help the victims of violence and the interlinking of various Departments. The report stated, “the committee appreciates the initiatives, like interlinking of various departments and creation of a single-window system to help women victims of violence, taken by the state government of Uttar Pradesh.”

Taking inspiration from the UP model, the Anand-Sharma-led-panel recommended other States to adopt similar measures. “Synergy and coordination among various departments concerned with the safety and security of women and children (must be established),” the parliamentary channel emphasised. While speaking about the matter, a government spokesperson pointed out that it was clear from the Parliamentary panel report that the UP government has become an example for other states to follow.

“The state has established One Stop Centres in all districts to help women suffering from violence,” the official added. As per a report in the Newsroom post, about 1,04,859 women have been the beneficiaries of the One-Stop Centres located in all districts of the State. These Centres provide temporary shelter, psychological counselling, legal aid, medical treatment and police assistance. With the introduction of stricter punishment, this initiative helped control the menace of rape and other violent crimes against women in the State.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi maliciously target Yogi government on women’s safety

Although the Congress-led Parliamentary panel have recommended other states to follow the example of Uttar Pradesh, party scions such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had earlier cast aspersions on the efforts of the government. In October last year, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the journey of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh has changed course from ‘Beti Bachao (save the girl child)’ to ‘Aparadhi Bachao (save the criminals).

How it started: बेटी बचाओ



How it’s going: अपराधी बचाओ pic.twitter.com/N7IsfU7As5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 18, 2020

He had also tried to play the ‘Dalit card’ following the killing of two girls in Unnao. He had said, “Not only of the Dalit society, but the UP government is also crushing women honour and human rights. But they should remember that I and the entire Congress Party stand as the voice of the victims and will continue to provide justice to them.” Rahul Gandhi and his sister had also tried to politicise the Hathras case and do politics over the victim’s death

Sensing a political opportunity following the Hathras case, Priyanka Gandhi had alleged, “He (Adityanath) would have to do something for women’s safety. We will continue to fight till the time he does something. The women in the entire state will fight as they realise that they are not safe and secure. Everyday such incidents are happening. Eleven rape cases are registered in Uttar Pradesh everyday. Such cases are rising and the government is not doing anything. Unless we shake the government or wake them up, they will not do anything for women’s safety,”

Steps taken by Yogi Adityanath to ensure women’s safety in UP

Besides the One-Stop Centres, more than 7.81 lakh girls have benefited from the ‘Kanya Sumangala Yojana’ scheme of the Yogi government. At the same time, the Uttar Pradesh government has ensured the upliftment and empowerment of women through the launch of the Mission Shakti scheme. In a bid to tackle crime against women in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to launch ‘Operation Durachari’.

Under this initiative, the UP government put up posters of history sheeters guilty of crimes against women and habitual offenders in cases of sex-related crimes on road crossings in Uttar Pradesh. The move was aimed at ‘naming and shaming’ people guilty of crimes against women. According to the state government spokesperson, “the Chief Minister has directed that women police personnel should be asked to take firm action against such offenders and their photographs should be pasted on crossings in order to name and shame them.”

Coming hard on the habitual perpetrators, the Chief Minister said that people should know who were the persons who are vitiating the atmosphere in society and indulging in crime against women. He further said that in case any incident related to crime against women takes place, the chowki in charge, station officer and the circle officer would be held responsible.Yogi Adityanath also ordered that anti-Romeo squads should be further activated and strengthened so that the strategy to check crime against women becomes increasingly effective.

It is pertinent to note here, that Yogi Adityanath, last year, miffed with the police for failing to ‘instil fear’ among criminals in the state, had asked the state police to revive the anti-Romeo squad and ordered the police to prepare a list of accused previously involved in crimes against women. Asking them to increase the vigil over these criminals, he also ordered to enhance the foot patrolling in vulnerable regions.