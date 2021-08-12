Thursday, August 12, 2021
Women MPs who accused marshals of manhandling caught beating up marshals themselves: Watch

Two women MPs caught on camera beating up the marshal were identified as P Devi Netam and Chhaya from Congress

OpIndia Staff
Violent scenes from the Rajya Sabha
Opposition women MPs on Wednesday had alleged that they were manhandled by a woman marshal in the Rajya Sabha. However, visuals from the Rajya Sabha session show the women MPs P Devi Netam and Chhaya- both from the Indian National Congress beating and dragging the woman marshal (in white saree), contrary to the claim.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal too had informed that an attempt was made to strangle the woman marshal, however, the opposition continues to be in denial. 

Yet another visual from the Rajya Sabha proceedings has surfaced where the opposition MPs can be seen assaulting the marshals. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other MPs of Opposition parties took out a protest march today accusing the Union government of not allowing them to speak in the Parliament.

Gandhi even claimed that the MPs were attacked by ‘outsiders’ called by the Centre to physically beat the opposition. 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

