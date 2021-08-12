Women MPs who accused marshals of manhandling caught beating up marshals themselves: Watch

Opposition women MPs on Wednesday had alleged that they were manhandled by a woman marshal in the Rajya Sabha. However, visuals from the Rajya Sabha session show the women MPs P Devi Netam and Chhaya- both from the Indian National Congress beating and dragging the woman marshal (in white saree), contrary to the claim.

#WATCH CCTV visuals of Opposition MPs jostling with marshals in Parliament yesterday pic.twitter.com/yfJsbCzrhl — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Union Minister Piyush Goyal too had informed that an attempt was made to strangle the woman marshal, however, the opposition continues to be in denial.

Caught on camera the visuals of opposition misconduct in the Rajya Sabha.



We have a video where we can show that a male marshal assaulted our female MPs: Dola Sen, @Dolasen7, TMC MP tells @ridhimb @brijeshkalappa, Congress shares his views. pic.twitter.com/GSgYUKjRsr — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 12, 2021

Yet another visual from the Rajya Sabha proceedings has surfaced where the opposition MPs can be seen assaulting the marshals.

TIMES NOW Super #Exclusive | Centre puts out ‘proof’ of Marshal being manhandled by Opposition leader on the floor of the House. TIMES NOW accesses video.



Details by Megha Prasad & Pranesh Kumar Roy. | #RahulRSSMarshalsTheory. pic.twitter.com/DwlDAoMR4T — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 12, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other MPs of Opposition parties took out a protest march today accusing the Union government of not allowing them to speak in the Parliament.

Gandhi even claimed that the MPs were attacked by ‘outsiders’ called by the Centre to physically beat the opposition.