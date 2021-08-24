Popular bookstore chain ‘Crossword’ refused to deshelve Garuda Prakashan’s book on Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots after TheWire’s founder Siddharth Varadarajan’s wife Nandini Sundar tried to ‘cancel’ them for selling it.

Sundar, a Delhi University professor and known Naxal sympathiser, who is also one of the speakers at the Dismantle Global Hindutva Conference, attacked the bookstore for featuring a fact-based book on Delhi Riots and other books by Garuda Prakashan. “Pogrom-enabling @crossword_book showcases books which spread lies, hate and violence,” Sundar Tweeted.

Nandini Sundar’s Tweet

She also quoted a vague negative review of the book in her following Tweet to discredit it.

In response to her Tweet, Crossword made it clear that as a bookstore they take a neutral stand and promote reading.

“Hi! Thanks for highlighting this. These books were New Arrivals and coincidentally displayed together for which the displays have been taken care of. Although, Crossword doesn’t have any intentions to hurt anyone’s sentiments, being a bookstore we take a neutral stand and purely promote reading,” the brand said in a Tweet.

Crossword’s Tweet in reply to Nandini Sundar’s complaint

This is not the first time that an attempt was made to disallow the book to reach the readers. Succumbing to immense pressure from the left cabal who have tried hard to portray the Delhi violence as an anti-Muslim riot, Bloomsbury had pulled back as a publisher of the book by advocate Monica Arora, Sonali CHitalkar and Prerna Malhotra.

The book authored by Supreme Court advocate Monika Arora entailing several ghastly attacks on Hindus under the garb of ‘anti-CAA’ protests was then published by Indic brand Garuda Prakashan.

Meanwhile, several netizens slammed Sundar for her attempt to deplatform books that do not toe the leftist line. Some users also thanked her for inadvertently promoting the books in her attempt to bully the bookstore chain into removing them.