Actress Deepika Padukone recently courted controversy on social media after she was found auctioning clothes that she wore during funeral ceremonies.

On Monday (August 16), popular Twitter user Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) shared pictures from the personal website of Deepika Padukone to showcase how the actress was auctioning clothes, dating back to 2013. She wrote, “I am so shocked…my favourite Deepika Padukone has auctioned her non-couture clothes from 2013… I repeat 2013 that she wore to different funeral events. Low blow!”

I am so shocked.. my favourite Deepika Padukone has auctioned her non couture clothes from 2013.. I repeat 2013 that she wore to different funeral events. 😒😒

Low blow! pic.twitter.com/2vFPoVEeWV — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 16, 2021

According to Maya, Padukone had auctioned the dresses she wore at the condolence meet of deceased actress Jiah Khan and the father of Priyanka Chopra. This includes a ‘white kurta with white-legged pants’ and a ‘Designer pin tuck Lakhnavi Kurti’ worth ₹2,700 and ₹8,000 respectively. The Twitter user had also pointed out how the actress had been selling clothes worn on other occasions. She had questioned Deepika Padukone’s decision to auction them instead of donating it to a charity.

Maya asked, “Who the hell buys old, second-hand Zara or Jhuttis for god’s sakes!!!! Rather why would you sell it and not donate this to the needy… classless! Sheesh…Don’t justify this by telling me she is doing it for charity.. you cannot be reselling Zara’s .. Jhoothis…10 to 15-year-old ordinary brand clothes… Why can’t you just give it to the needy or your househelp?”

Don’t justify this by telling me she is doing it for charity.. you cannot be reselling Zara’s .. jhoothis…10 15 year old ordinary brand clothes.. Why can’t you just give it to needy or your househelp? — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 17, 2021

While it is not usual for actresses and influencers to auction their clothes for a noble cause, the fact that Deepika Padukone chose to sell clothes that she wore at a funeral event drew social media criticism. According to a report by Bollywood Life, the actress sells her clothes (both couture and non-couture pieces) to support the ‘Live Love Laugh’ Foundation.

Netizens slam Deepika Padukone for her cheap act

Nevertheless, Deepika Padukone drew social media flak for making money off clothes worn at funerals. One user wrote, “They’ll do anything to swallow bucks! We middle-class folks give away clothes every now and then. And then too, we’re sensitive of what we pass on, what state the clothes are in, and how old/new they are. India survives on our taxes and our charities.”

Screengrab of the tweet

One Ruchi lamented, “Such a cheap act… For everything, they go for donations with PR all over but she couldn’t even donate her old clothes?? What kind of ppl go and buy this second-hand stuff.. crazy.”

Screengrab of the tweet

Another user pointed how even selling 50 of her wardrobe items would fetch a highly paid actress such as Deepika Padukone only about ₹1.5 lacs. “Instead of selling it for charity, she should’ve given these clothes to needy,” the user added.

Screengrab of the tweet

PR team of the actress comes to rescue

Maya, the popular Twitter user who exposed how Deepika Padukone had been auctioning her funeral clothes, was soon bombarded by direct messages (DMs) and Twitter mentions. A fan of the actress named Avinash claimed that he felt lucky to ‘get his hands’ on a few of her wardrobe items. He also claimed that it was exciting to know that the actress had worn them.

Another user wrote, “Honestly we can take inspiration from Deepika on this one. There are so many clothes that we wear barely once or twice. It’s great if others can get a benefit out of it.” Other fans of Deepika Padukone justified her decision by claiming that the actress sells dry-cleaned clothes and that she is not ‘only wear once’ kind of person.

Oh dear lord.. what do I with this Deepika Padukone PR activity in my mentions? pic.twitter.com/BJc6eNab4V — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 17, 2021

Fed by the incessant messages, Maya lamented, “Oh dear lord.. what do I with this Deepika Padukone PR activity in my mentions?” In order to please her blind followers, she conceded, “My God. Save me.. Deepika is so great. I accept. Happy?”

This one is amazing. Deepika Padukone fan goes on a rant in my DM.. by the time I have seen it and even console her 😝😝 she’s blocked me.. boohooo 😭😭😭🤢😂 pic.twitter.com/MvjgJOS8t7 — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 17, 2021

The Twitter user shared screenshots of a long message received from a Deepika’s fan. The deranged rant by the user got Maya irked so much so that she had to block her. Despite the last-mile damage control strategies employed by the PR team, the truth is out for everyone to see.