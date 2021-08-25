Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh’s son Rajveer Singh in an emotional social media post thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for standing by the family as an ‘elder son.’

Rajveer Singh in a Facebook post praising the CM said that Yogi Adityanath in a bid to fulfil his duties towards the state amidst the pandemic did not attend his own father’s funeral, but stood by Kalyan Singh’s family to attend and help during all the rituals till the cremation.

Rajveer Singh’s Facebook Post praising UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Expressing deep gratitude on behalf of himself and family members towards the CM, Rajveer Singh said that Yogi Adityanath acted as an ‘elder son’ to the family of former BJP leader and UP CM Kalyan Singh.

CM Yogi Adityanath could not attend his own father’s last rites due to Covid lockdown

In the month of April in 2020, CM Yogi Adityanath was attending a meeting on the coronavirus situation in his state when the news of his father’s demise reached him. The CM, however, unmoved by the news continued his meeting and got up only after the meeting ended.

After concluding the meeting, Adityanath had released a heartfelt letter expressing his anguish and apologized for not being able to attend his father’s funeral. He expressed that it was his dire wish to see his father for the one last time, however, he had the responsibility of protecting 23 crore people of his state from the raging pandemic. Respecting the mandate of a nationwide lockdown, he had not attended the cremation of his father.

The UP CM had only visited his family home and met his mother after the lockdown restrictions were lifted. It is notable here that UP CM Yogi Adityanath had renounced the bonds of family and birth when he was ordained as a monk of the Nath Sampradaya at Gorakhpeeth. So as per Hindu traditions, he could not be a part of the death rituals and is only allowed to attend the events.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, known as the architect of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir movement had breathed his last on Saturday, 21 August.