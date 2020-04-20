Monday, April 20, 2020
Home News Reports Yogi Adityanath will not be attending the last rites of his father: Read the...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Yogi Adityanath will not be attending the last rites of his father: Read the heartfelt letter where he explains why

Paying respects to his father, Yogi Adityanath ends his note by saying that only after the lockdown is lifted, he will meet his grieving family.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath, courtesy: hindustantimes.com
337

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, passed away in AIIMS at 10.44 AM today. He was suffering from liver and kidney ailments. Reportedly, CM Yogi Adityanath was in a meeting when the news of the death of his father was conveyed to him. The CM, however, continued his meeting and got up only after completing the meeting on coronavirus situation in the state. Now, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written a heartfelt letter expressing anguish at his father’s passing away and also, apologised for not being able to attend his funeral.

Letter written by CM Yogi Adityanath on the death of his father

CM Yogi Adityanath wrote that he is deeply anguished at the death of his father. It was his father who had taught him the principles of hard work and working honestly and selflessly for the greater good of the people.

Yogi Adityanath then writes that it was his wish to see his father one last time in his last moments, however, due to the fight against Coronavirus and the responsibility of protecting 23 crore people of his state from the pandemic, he could not do so. He also says that due to the lockdown and the responsibility of fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, he is not being able to partake in the funeral of his deceased father.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Read: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s father passes away, was admitted in AIIMS

In the heartfelt note, Yogi Adityanath then appeals to his mother and the members attached to his ‘previous life’ that they should respect the Coronavirus lockdown orders and ensure that only few people partake in the last rites of his father.

Paying respects to his father, Yogi Adityanath ends his note by saying that only after the lockdown is lifted, he will meet his grieving family.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had accepted ‘Sanyas’ at an early age and hence, has referred to his family as ‘Purvashram’ in his letter. His family is from Uttarakhand. Yogi’s father was a retired government employee. Yogi Adityanath, born as Ajay Singh Bisht in 1977, had taken Sanyas, renouncing family life and social relations at a young age when he had joined the Nath sect in 1994. 

Yogi Adityanath is the fifth child of his parents Anand Singh Bisht and Savitri Devi. 

Despite Yogi Adityanath being an MP from the age of 26 and eventually becoming the CM of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, his parents and siblings have maintained a humble lifestyle.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsyogi adityanath father, who was yogi adityanath father, ajay singh bisht family details, yogi letter on father death

Latest News

News Reports

Supply chain disrupted, livelihoods affected, Haldia in West Bengal facing a shortage of medicines: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The livelihood of shopkeepers in the micro-spots of West Bengal are threatened due to restrictions in procuring supplies. A report In India Today says that Haldia district has been facing the shortage of medicines.
Read more
News Reports

Yogi Adityanath will not be attending the last rites of his father: Read the heartfelt letter where he explains why

OpIndia Staff -
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written a heartfelt letter expressing anguish at the death of his father and also, apologised for not being able to attend his funeral.
Read more
News Reports

Palghar Sadhu lynching: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, seeks report

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the lynching of two sadhus in Palghar on April 16.
Read more
News Reports

Germany: Newspaper asks China to pay £130 billion in Coronavirus damages to Germany, says it owes 1500£ to every German person

OpIndia Staff -
Julian called out China for curbing freedom of speech by shutting down newspapers that are critical of his government.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus positive man Javed who is accused of attacking cops in Indore and had fled quarantine, arrested again

OpIndia Staff -
Javed Khan who was lodged at the Indore Central Jail was brought to the Jabalpur hospital on April 9. The local SP had announced a reward of ₹10,000 for his arrest.
Read more
News Reports

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s father passes away, was admitted in AIIMS

OpIndia Staff -
The UP CM's family is from Uttarakhand. His father Anand Singh Bisht was a retired government employee.
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Maharashtra: 3 men, including 2 Sadhus, brutally hacked to death by a mob in Palghar, police arrest 110 people

OpIndia Staff -
The three men were travelling from Mumbai to Nashik to attend a funeral when a bloodthirsty mob lynched them
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis celebrate as prominent Gulf personalities joined hands with Indian Muslims in targeting the beleaguered Hindus in the Middle East

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistanis laud the effort of Indian Muslims who have ganged up to get Hindus living in Gulf countries evicted for their online comments
Read more
News Reports

Palghar lynching: 110 including 9 juveniles arrested for murder of two Sadhus and a driver where police acted as mute spectator

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have emerged in the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold.
Read more
News Reports

Career propagandist Arundhati Roy continues lying and demonising India, claims ‘Modi govt using Coronavirus for Muslim genocide’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Arundhati Roy claims that coronavirus is not even a crisis in India, but Modi govt is using it for 'genocide' of Muslims
Read more

Connect with us

220,120FansLike
292,944FollowersFollow
220,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com