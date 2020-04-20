UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, passed away in AIIMS at 10.44 AM today. He was suffering from liver and kidney ailments. Reportedly, CM Yogi Adityanath was in a meeting when the news of the death of his father was conveyed to him. The CM, however, continued his meeting and got up only after completing the meeting on coronavirus situation in the state. Now, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written a heartfelt letter expressing anguish at his father’s passing away and also, apologised for not being able to attend his funeral.

Letter written by CM Yogi Adityanath on the death of his father

CM Yogi Adityanath wrote that he is deeply anguished at the death of his father. It was his father who had taught him the principles of hard work and working honestly and selflessly for the greater good of the people.

Yogi Adityanath then writes that it was his wish to see his father one last time in his last moments, however, due to the fight against Coronavirus and the responsibility of protecting 23 crore people of his state from the pandemic, he could not do so. He also says that due to the lockdown and the responsibility of fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, he is not being able to partake in the funeral of his deceased father.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Read: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s father passes away, was admitted in AIIMS

In the heartfelt note, Yogi Adityanath then appeals to his mother and the members attached to his ‘previous life’ that they should respect the Coronavirus lockdown orders and ensure that only few people partake in the last rites of his father.

Paying respects to his father, Yogi Adityanath ends his note by saying that only after the lockdown is lifted, he will meet his grieving family.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had accepted ‘Sanyas’ at an early age and hence, has referred to his family as ‘Purvashram’ in his letter. His family is from Uttarakhand. Yogi’s father was a retired government employee. Yogi Adityanath, born as Ajay Singh Bisht in 1977, had taken Sanyas, renouncing family life and social relations at a young age when he had joined the Nath sect in 1994.

Yogi Adityanath is the fifth child of his parents Anand Singh Bisht and Savitri Devi.

Despite Yogi Adityanath being an MP from the age of 26 and eventually becoming the CM of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, his parents and siblings have maintained a humble lifestyle.