Sunday, August 1, 2021
Updated:

Fact Check: Where is this Rajnikant Medical College of Engineering for Commerce & Arts?

The image was also shared by businesswoman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who owns a multi-million bio-pharma company.

OpIndia Staff
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw shares a morphed image on Twitter
3

Several social media users, including prominent personalities such as Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, posted an image of an education institute on Twitter to claim that the institute was “Rajnikant Medical College of Engineering for Commerce & Arts”.

Image Source: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

The image generated a lot of heat on the social media platforms after several netizens wondered how can one run a college that offered such a peculiar course.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw owns multi-million bio-pharma company, too shared this particular image to wonder how one institute named after Tamil megastar Rajnikanth offered to teach such diverse courses. The industrialist shared a tweet that read, “Can anybody explain what exactly is taught in this college?”

Another user also tweeted the same image, in which several students were seen entering the “Rajnikant Medical College of Engineering for Commerce & Arts”. A user commented that it is the world’s best college.

Similarly, several netizens enthusiastically shared the above image believing that such a college offering diverse courses under one roof existed.

Considering the times we live in are so strange, it was hard to figure out whether these Twitter users were being sarcastic or they truly believed the college existed.

However, not everything we see or perceive is real.

Does Rajnikant Medical College of Engineering for Commerce & Arts exist for real?

The images shared by several people on the internet suggesting the existence of “Rajnikant Medical College of Engineering for Commerce & Arts” is not a real one. The image is a morphed one, and it has been doing rounds on the internet for a very long time now.

The image, perhaps, created as a meme, has now trapped several people on the internet, including the likes of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

In reality, there is no “Rajnikant Medical College of Engineering for Commerce & Arts”. The image is taken outside the campus of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB).

Here is the same image of XIMB that has been morphed into look like “Rajnikant Medical College of Engineering for Commerce & Arts”.

Entrance of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB)/ Image Source: Collegedunia

Sadly, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and other netizens fell for a meme and ended up tweeting misinformation.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

