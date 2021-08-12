Thursday, August 12, 2021
HomeNews ReportsGujarat: 108 temples of Vadodara to get loudspeakers to play Hanuman Chalisa twice a...
News Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: 108 temples of Vadodara to get loudspeakers to play Hanuman Chalisa twice a day

The program of loudspeaker distribution began on the first Monday of Shravan month at the city’s Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Kalaghoda area.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu organisation in Gujarat's Vadodara to distribute loudspeakers to local temples
Representational image, Vadodara, via Twitter
166

108 temples of Gujarat’s third-largest city Vodadara are set to get loudspeakers to play Hanuman Chalisa and aartis twice a day. As per a Desh Gujarat report, the initiative has been launched by a local organization ‘Mission Ram Setu.’

The program of loudspeaker distribution began on the first Monday of Shravan month at the city’s Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Kalaghoda area. Apart from the office-bearers of the organization, the event was also attended by some Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders including City President Dr Vijay Shah, City General Secretary Sunil and Jaswant Solanki.

Commenting on the loudspeaker distribution initiative, the President of Ram Setu Mission Deep Agarwal informed, “The intention to install loudspeakers is so that devotees can benefit from listening to Hanuman Chalisa, aartis and other devotional songs by sitting at home as it is difficult for people to visit temples amidst the pandemic due to several guidelines and restrictions.”

“78 temples have registered with us to get a loudspeaker. Distribution of the next lot will start from Wednesday. The small temples will get one loudspeaker while the big ones will get two,” he informed further.

The news was shared by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on its Facebook profile.

As per the report, the organization had given loudspeakers to some temples even last year in the month of Shravan. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGujarat temples, Hanuman Chalisa loudspeakers, Vadodara news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress’ claims its official Twitter account locked out after party violates POCSO Act by revealing rape victim’s identity

OpIndia Staff -
While Congress is crying foul that the accounts are locked under government pressure, the are conveniently forgetting that they were in violation of POCSO Act which prohibits revealing identity of the minor rape victim.
News Reports

More Congress leaders’ Twitter accounts locked for violation of POCSO Act, after they reveal images of rape victim’s family

OpIndia Staff -
Days after tweeting picture that revealed identity of rape victim that got Rahul Gandhi's account locked out, other Congress leaders did the same to show 'solidarity' with Wayanad MP

School textbooks: Tools of knowledge or weapons of cultural genocide?

Even as President Ashraf Ghani approaches Afghan warlords to stop the Taliban, US intelligence says Kabul could fall in just 90 days

Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi ask PM Modi to answer why Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra was standing in ‘second place’

‘Undid the mistake of the past by removing the retrospective tax’: PM Modi at CII Annual Session 2021

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
566,218FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com