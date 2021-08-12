108 temples of Gujarat’s third-largest city Vodadara are set to get loudspeakers to play Hanuman Chalisa and aartis twice a day. As per a Desh Gujarat report, the initiative has been launched by a local organization ‘Mission Ram Setu.’

The program of loudspeaker distribution began on the first Monday of Shravan month at the city’s Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Kalaghoda area. Apart from the office-bearers of the organization, the event was also attended by some Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders including City President Dr Vijay Shah, City General Secretary Sunil and Jaswant Solanki.

Commenting on the loudspeaker distribution initiative, the President of Ram Setu Mission Deep Agarwal informed, “The intention to install loudspeakers is so that devotees can benefit from listening to Hanuman Chalisa, aartis and other devotional songs by sitting at home as it is difficult for people to visit temples amidst the pandemic due to several guidelines and restrictions.”

108 loudspeakers distributed to temples in #Vadodara… , Gujarat, on first day of Shravan Masa ( Shravan Month of Hindu calendar ) 🙏🕉🙏 pic.twitter.com/CGKGSprsmW — 🇮🇳Kamlesh🇮🇳 (@kamleshuae) August 10, 2021

“78 temples have registered with us to get a loudspeaker. Distribution of the next lot will start from Wednesday. The small temples will get one loudspeaker while the big ones will get two,” he informed further.

The news was shared by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on its Facebook profile.

As per the report, the organization had given loudspeakers to some temples even last year in the month of Shravan.