Sunday, August 29, 2021
Updated:

Haryana: Residents of Gurugram society file complaint against JNU prof’s husband for raising anti-India slogans

In the video one can hear a man, believed to be Rosina Nasir's husband Anwar Syed Faizullah Hashmi, trying to teach a kid to shout "Hindustan Murdarabad" and "Pakistan Zindabad".

OpIndia Staff
Rosina Nasir
Complaint filed against JNU professor Rosina Nasir's husband for raising Pro-Pakistan slogans (Image: Screenshot from viral video/Screenshot from a video shared by NSUI)
On August 28, a complaint has been filed by the residents of Imperial Gardens Society in Gurugram, Haryana against one of the residents identified as Anwar Syed Faizullah Hashmi, husband of JNU professor Rosina Nasir, for raising pro-Pakistan slogans. An undated video of the incident was shared on social media platforms in which slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” were heard.

Complaint filed by the residents of Imperial Gardens Society against Anwar Syed Faizullah Hashmi (courtesy: @iAnkurSingh on Twitter)

In the complaint, the residents wrote, “We, the residents of Imperial Gardens Society, Sector 102, Gurugram, would like to apprise you about a severe issue where Mr Anwar Syed Faizullah Hashmi resident tenant of flat IG-01-1501 has raised Pro-Pakistan slogans on his apartment balcony. This is a severe offense under various sections under the Indian Penal Code. The act was captured on a video camera. Video of that moment is being submitted as proof in a pen drive along with this letter.

There are 580 total flats and 265+ families residing within the Imperial Gardens Society, and the number is gradually increasing. This act has disturbed the society residents mentally. Such an act will impact the harmonious living and the safety and security of fellow residents.

You are humbly requested to investigate the matter and register a case against Mr. Anwar Syed Faizullah Hashmi and his family.”

They also shared the video with the Police that was shared on social media platforms as well.

In the video one can hear a man, believed to be Rosina Nasir’s husband Anwar Syed Faizullah Hashmi, trying to teach a kid to shout “Hindustan Murdarabad” and “Pakistan Zindabad”.

Hashmi’s wife had accused the JNU administration of discrimination

Rosina Nasir had earlier accused the JNU administration, including vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar and chairperson of CSSEIP Yagati Chinna Rao, of targeted harassment, exploitation and discrimination in 2019 because of her religious identity. In her letter to the chairman of the DMC, she claimed, “It seems to me if I will not quit the faculty position in the CSSEIP, I will be made to disappear like Najeeb (JNU student who went missing three years ago from his hostel and is still untraceable).”

She had alleged that she was not being paid for months as an attempt to force her to quit her job at JNU. Rosina is currently an assistant professor at the School of Social Sciences at JNU. There is also an ongoing case between Rosina Nasir and Jawahar Lal University in the Delhi High Court, which is scheduled for the next hearing in September related to non-payment of salary for several months.

Searched termsrosina nasir, anwar syed faizullah hashmi, imperial gardens gurugram,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

