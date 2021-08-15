Sunday, August 15, 2021
HomeNews ReportsIndependence Day: Here is how the schemes and initiatives of the Modi government have...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Independence Day: Here is how the schemes and initiatives of the Modi government have benefitted Indians

During the Coronavirus pandemic, the Modi government eliminated a whopping 15000 'needless' legal compliances to make the life of citizens better.

OpIndia Staff
Independence Day: Here is how the schemes and initiatives of Modi Sarkar have benefitted Indians
PM Modi during the 75th Independence Day Celebrations (Photo Credits: The Financial Express)
6

On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his annual public address from the ramparts of the Red Fort. During his 1.5 hour-long speech, he highlighted the schemes and initiatives undertaken by the government to improve the lives of the masses. He had also shared a blueprint of future aspirational projects that are set to revolutionise our lives even more.

The Indian Prime Minister pointed out how the ‘Jan Ausadhi Yojana’ benefitted the poor and needy through easy access to affordable medicines. “Over 75,000 Health & Wellness Centres have been built and we are working on a network of hospitals at the block level,” he outlined the progress made in the health sector.

PM Modi informed the impact of Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) in the manufacturing sector. “7 years ago, we were importing mobile phones worth $8 billion! With the PLI schemes running effectively, the imports have significantly reduced and we’re exporting mobile phones worth $3 billion,” he added.

PM Modi also talked about the development work undertaken in Indian villages. “In past few years, facilities like road, electricity have reached villages. Today the optical fiber network is providing the power of data to villages,” he reiterated.

The Indian Prime Minister emphasised about the impact of his ambitious mission of ‘Har Ghar Jal.” He said that over 2.5 crore people are now receiving piped water in their homes in the last 2 days.

From the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi talked about the two Covid-19 vaccines, namely, Covishield and Covaxin that was been leading India’s fight against the Wuhan Coronavirus. “We had spent so long getting the polio vaccine! But today, we can proudly say that the World’s Largest Vaccine Programme is running in India. Over 54 crore vaccine doses have been administered!” he added.

While speaking about roadside vendors, PM Modi said, “No one has ever thought about the roadside vendors in the history of India. We are connecting them to banking services through SVANidhi Yojana and helping them with loans.”

During the Coronavirus pandemic, the Modi government eliminated a whopping 15000 ‘needless’ legal compliances to make the life of citizens better.

Lastly, PM Modi spoke about the government’s toughness against terror that has helped avert attacks since he came to power. He concluded, “India has given a stern signal to its enemies by surgical and air strikes. This tells us that India is changing. India can take the most difficult decisions and isn’t reluctant to implement them.

In a big push for ‘Digital India initiative, PM Modi launched the much anticipated digital payment system called e-RUPI on August 2. It is one of the several programmes that have been launched by the Modi government as part of the Digital India initiative. PM Modi emphasised that e-RUPI will ensure targeted, transparent and leakage-free delivery to the beneficiaries. He added that unlike other modes of digital payment solutions, it is purpose and person-specific.

While highlighting the efforts made by the government amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, he said that about ₹2300 crore was disbursed to the poor people. PM Modi said that e-RUPI will boost digital transactions and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). He said that the world is impressed by India’s rise in the fintech sector due to the foundation work done to improve digital infrastructure in the past 6-7 years.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
567,028FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com