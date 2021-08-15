On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his annual public address from the ramparts of the Red Fort. During his 1.5 hour-long speech, he highlighted the schemes and initiatives undertaken by the government to improve the lives of the masses. He had also shared a blueprint of future aspirational projects that are set to revolutionise our lives even more.

The Indian Prime Minister pointed out how the ‘Jan Ausadhi Yojana’ benefitted the poor and needy through easy access to affordable medicines. “Over 75,000 Health & Wellness Centres have been built and we are working on a network of hospitals at the block level,” he outlined the progress made in the health sector.

Under the #JanAusadhiYojana, the poor and needy are now getting affordable medicines. Over 75,000 Health & Wellness Centres have been built and we are working on a network of hospitals at the block level: PM#IndiaIndependenceDay #IndiaAt75 #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/lC6Hx59Gbe — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 15, 2021

PM Modi informed the impact of Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) in the manufacturing sector. “7 years ago, we were importing mobile phones worth $8 billion! With the PLI schemes running effectively, the imports have significantly reduced and we’re exporting mobile phones worth $3 billion,” he added.

7 years ago, we were importing mobile phones worth $8 billion!



With the PLI schemes running effectively, the imports have significantly reduced and we’re exporting mobile phones worth $3 billion.



– PM @narendramodi #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/0fKH5yDXC3 — BJP (@BJP4India) August 15, 2021

PM Modi also talked about the development work undertaken in Indian villages. “In past few years, facilities like road, electricity have reached villages. Today the optical fiber network is providing the power of data to villages,” he reiterated.

Talking about development in rural areas, Prime Minister @narendramodi says, “Today we see our villages changing rapidly. In past few years, facilities like road, electricity have reached villages. Today the optical fiber network is providing the power of data to villages pic.twitter.com/ndiDHmpg5O — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 15, 2021

The Indian Prime Minister emphasised about the impact of his ambitious mission of ‘Har Ghar Jal.” He said that over 2.5 crore people are now receiving piped water in their homes in the last 2 days.

The country is working on the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ Mission.



Over 4.5 crore families have started to receive piped water in just 2 years.



– PM @narendramodi #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/QKWP5NrRfG — BJP (@BJP4India) August 15, 2021

From the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi talked about the two Covid-19 vaccines, namely, Covishield and Covaxin that was been leading India’s fight against the Wuhan Coronavirus. “We had spent so long getting the polio vaccine! But today, we can proudly say that the World’s Largest Vaccine Programme is running in India. Over 54 crore vaccine doses have been administered!” he added.

We had spent so long getting the polio vaccine!



But today, we can proudly say that the World’s Largest Vaccine Programme is running in India. Over 54 crore vaccine doses have been administered!



– PM @narendramodi #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/alFLVOlvzz — BJP (@BJP4India) August 15, 2021

While speaking about roadside vendors, PM Modi said, “No one has ever thought about the roadside vendors in the history of India. We are connecting them to banking services through SVANidhi Yojana and helping them with loans.”

No one has ever thought about the roadside vendors in the history of India.



We are connecting them to banking services through SVANidhi Yojana and helping them with loans.



– PM @narendramodi #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/64b7hmlVMR — BJP (@BJP4India) August 15, 2021

During the Coronavirus pandemic, the Modi government eliminated a whopping 15000 ‘needless’ legal compliances to make the life of citizens better.

We’ve increased attempts to reduce needless legal framework from the lives of our citizens.



During COVID, our government has ended over 15,000 needless compliances.



– PM @narendramodi #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/fZ4ASaCpKg — BJP (@BJP4India) August 15, 2021

Lastly, PM Modi spoke about the government’s toughness against terror that has helped avert attacks since he came to power. He concluded, “India has given a stern signal to its enemies by surgical and air strikes. This tells us that India is changing. India can take the most difficult decisions and isn’t reluctant to implement them.

India has given a stern signal to its enemies by surgical and air strikes. This tells us that India is changing.



India can take the most difficult decisions and isn’t reluctant to implement them.



– PM @narendramodi #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/K8G3SuT8dW — BJP (@BJP4India) August 15, 2021

In a big push for ‘Digital India initiative, PM Modi launched the much anticipated digital payment system called e-RUPI on August 2. It is one of the several programmes that have been launched by the Modi government as part of the Digital India initiative. PM Modi emphasised that e-RUPI will ensure targeted, transparent and leakage-free delivery to the beneficiaries. He added that unlike other modes of digital payment solutions, it is purpose and person-specific.

While highlighting the efforts made by the government amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, he said that about ₹2300 crore was disbursed to the poor people. PM Modi said that e-RUPI will boost digital transactions and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). He said that the world is impressed by India’s rise in the fintech sector due to the foundation work done to improve digital infrastructure in the past 6-7 years.