Comedian Nitin Gupta ‘Rivaldo’ is back with yet another video expounding on the ideology that fuels and whitewashes the scourge of grooming jihad in India.

In the second part of his exclusive video series for OpIndia, Nitin Rivaldo speaks about the support from the leftist intelligentsia in normalising and rationalising the incidents of forced religious conversions of Hindu, Christian, Sikh girls into Islam.

“India’s left is wedded to the Islamic right. The leftists in India are mental converts. This is why they support and promote forced religious conversions of non-Muslim girls in India. This is the reason they have no qualms with Hindus being driven out of Kashmir,” Rivaldo said.

Taking a sarcastic jibe at the leftists, Rivaldo said they try to whitewash the incidents of love jihad by describing it as some sort of ‘internal struggle’. It is part of the series of videos Nitin Rivaldo has featured in on OpIndia.

You can watch the entire video here:-

In the first episode, comedian Nitin Gupta ‘Rivaldo’ had unravelled the modus operandi of forceful conversions of minor girls and patterns being used to oppress and convert the Dalit community.

In the first part of his second exclusive video for OpIndia, he touches upon topics like the historical and ongoing religious persecution and systematic violence against Hindus especially Hindu girls by radical Islamists and the penchant of the pseudo feminists and secularists, who choose to maintain a stoic silence over rampant incidents of forced conversions of Hindu girls, but outrage when people raise voices against the phenomenon.