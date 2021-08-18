Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju, infamous for his abusive and flirtatious social media posts, has triggered the Islamists this time around. In an attempt to mock the Islamic religious chant ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’, the self-declared atheist took to Facebook to post “Hanumanji u Akbar” on Wednesday.

Katju’s Facebook post

Katju since then is being trolled and slandered for his obnoxious social media posts. From hurling gau-mutra jibes to wishing death upon him, the post has not gone down well with the Islamists.

One user by the name Shabir Arzoo wished death upon Katju and prayed for him to rot in hell. Katju then indulged in banter with the user on the concept of hell and heaven, inviting more trolls.

Another user commented advising it is necessary for people to retire at the right time. To this Katju replied with yet another off-putting twisted chant.

One Shabir Ahmad said that Katju has lost his mental balance.

Another Md Shaun mocked Katju using the ‘gau-mutra’ jibe. “Have you started consuming gau-mutra daily?” the user asked.

While one recommended psychological treatment for the retired judge, other Nawaz Thouba gave Katju taleem (education) on Lord Hanuman.

After gau-mutra one Aasif Ansari warned Katju of the consequences if a ‘Sanghi’ or ‘Bajrang Dal’ worker read his post.

After the non-stop trolling, Katju deleted the post from Facebook.

This was just one of the many incidenced of the former justice angering social media users. In September last year, Katju while condemning the Hathras rape incident had cited unemployment and sexual rage as a reason for increasing sexual assault. The netizens had outraged over the comment made by someone who held an important post in the Indian Judicial System.