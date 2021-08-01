Sunday, August 1, 2021
Israel wins its second ever gold medal at Olympics and Indians remember Anu Malik: Here is why

Aag laga di, aag laga di, aag laga di!

Why Indian netizens are remembering Anu Malik after Israel wins its second ever gold at Olympics
2

Israel gymnast Artem Dolgopyat today won the country’s second ever gold medal at the Olympics in Tokyo. The video of Israel’s national anthem being played in the background as he got his medal went viral on social media.

Except, Indians, who were also glued on to their television and mobile screens cheering for India were in for a surprise. As soon as the video went viral, many netizens had an ‘oh’ moment as they realised that the Israeli national anthem has a very familiar tune.

Turns out, the tune was used by Annu Malik for the 1996 film Diljale starring Ajay Devgn and Sonali Bendre.

The 90s kids on social media had a flurry of emotions as the realisation dawned upon them that a music composer perhaps drew an inspiration for a patriotic song from national anthem of another country.

Sigh, no, not just you.

As one can see, we Indians were quite proud.

Indians after realising a Hindi patriotic song sounds similar to national anthem of another country

