Israel wins its second ever gold medal at Olympics and Indians remember Anu Malik: Here is why

Israel gymnast Artem Dolgopyat today won the country’s second ever gold medal at the Olympics in Tokyo. The video of Israel’s national anthem being played in the background as he got his medal went viral on social media.

VIDEO: #ISR's national anthem, "Hatikvah," is played in Tokyo as the Israeli flag is raised in honor of gymnast Artem Dolgopyat, who just won the country's second-ever #Olympics gold medal. 🥇🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/IonEylUxlA — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) August 1, 2021

Except, Indians, who were also glued on to their television and mobile screens cheering for India were in for a surprise. As soon as the video went viral, many netizens had an ‘oh’ moment as they realised that the Israeli national anthem has a very familiar tune.

Anu Malik be like – "Isko chori nahi, inspiration lena kehte hai" 😂 — Avnish (@AvnishR30) August 1, 2021

Turns out, the tune was used by Annu Malik for the 1996 film Diljale starring Ajay Devgn and Sonali Bendre.

Idhar Bhi chori — The DAWN (@I_got_no_game) August 1, 2021

The 90s kids on social media had a flurry of emotions as the realisation dawned upon them that a music composer perhaps drew an inspiration for a patriotic song from national anthem of another country.

Congratulations to ISR🇮🇱. Their national anthem is like similar to mera mulk mera desh indian song or its just only me feeling that. 🙂 https://t.co/wonUWVynxq — saravjeet singh (@sarav_saini) August 1, 2021

Hence proved Anu Malik is legend in stealing music

He could easily win a Gold if there is any sports for it. https://t.co/3H5HHss9zy — Shiv Mishra (@Shivmishra_27) August 1, 2021

The National anthem tune has some familiarity to the Indian song.. Mera Mulk Mera Desh?? Or is it just me? https://t.co/mwf2IzoKR0 — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 1, 2021

Proud of u Anu Malik 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊U made Indians proud even when Israel won Gold. #TokyoOlympics2020 ☺️☺️☺️😊😊😊😊😊😊🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 #Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics — Alisha Sai 🕉 🇮🇳 (@alisha_sai9) August 1, 2021

Sigh, no, not just you.

As one can see, we Indians were quite proud.