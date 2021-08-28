Jaani Dushman actor Armaan Kohli raided by Narcotics Control Bureau

The residence of actor Armaan Kohli is being raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), news agency ANI has reported. Armaan Kohli played the role of the villain in the movie ‘Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani’, a movie that has generated widespread mockery over the years.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating the drug nexus in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the past, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Arjun Rampal have also been summoned by the NCB.

Last year in December, the NCB had arrested Shabana Saeed, wife of film producer Firoz Nadiadwala, on November 8 for possessing drugs. The NCB had raided Nadiadwala’s house and had recovered some amount of drugs after which his wife was summoned for question. She was released a couple of days after her arrest.

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were also interrogated by the NCB last month after drugs were recovered from their residence. The couple was sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

This is a developing story and the report will be updated with more information accordingly.