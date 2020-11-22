Sunday, November 22, 2020
Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa sent to 14-day judicial custody over drug possession

86.5 grams of ganja was recovered from the possession of Bharti Singh and her husband, which is considered 'small quantity' as per rules

Bharti SIngh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa (Photo Credits: India TV)
A day after comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), a Mumbai Court has now sent the duo to judicial custody for 14 days.

As per reports, the duo has been remanded to judicial custody till December 4. Bharti Singh was arrested on Saturday, while her husband Haarsh was arrested on Sunday after questioning him for around 12 hours. The residence of comedian Bharti Singh was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday in connection with its investigation into the drug racket in the entertainment industry.

The investigative officials had recovered 86.5 grams of ganja from the office and residence of the couple in Andheri West. While speaking about the case, an NCB official informed that the duo had admitted to the consumption of Ganja. Singh had reportedly stated that Haarsh procured the drug for her from one peddler and kept two bags (one at the office while the other at his residence) for consumption.

According to NCB officials, the amount of drug recovered is considered as ‘small quantity’, and not as ‘commercial quantity’. For Ganja, upto 1 kg is considered small quantity, and the punishment for keeping small quantity of Ganja is upto 6 months of jail and/or fine upto Rs 10000.

NCB Bollywood Drug Racket

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had recently summoned film producer Firoz Nadiadwala in connection to the probe in the high-profile drug scandal surrounding the Hindi film industry. Consequently, his residence in the upscale western suburbs of Mumbai was searched by the narcotics team in connection to the case.

Earlier, it was revealed that NCB has initiated a probe into Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal and Dino Morea for alleged drug abuse. Till then, the names of only actresses like Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan had come up in the drug abuse probe.

Previously, the NCB officials had impounded mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash. During the interrogation, the NCB officials had confronted Deepika Padukone with the digital evidence gathered from Jaya Saha’s phone that showed the actor’s chats about procuring ‘maal’ for her. However, as per a report, Deepika had claimed that by ‘Maal’ she meant cigarettes and ‘Hash’ referred to the different brands of cigarettes.

