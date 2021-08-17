Jammu & Kashmir: BJP leader shot dead by terrorists, second such killing in just ten days

BJP leader Javeed Ahmad Dar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir earlier today.

Jammu & Kashmir: BJP's Constituency President of Homshalibugh in Kulgam, Javeed Ahmad Dar shot dead by terrorists this afternoon at Brazloo-jagir of the district. pic.twitter.com/OXRJea1HbW — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

He was the BJP’s Constituency President of Homshalibugh in Kulgam. He was shot dead by terrorists this afternoon at Brazloo-jagir of the district. He was shifted to hospital after he was shot at where he succumbed to injuries.

This comes just days after BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Bhat and his wife Jawahara Banoo were gunned down by Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terrorists. The incident took place at Lal Chowk area in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.