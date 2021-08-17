Tuesday, August 17, 2021
HomeNews ReportsJammu & Kashmir: BJP leader shot dead by terrorists, second such killing in just...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Jammu & Kashmir: BJP leader shot dead by terrorists, second such killing in just ten days

This comes just days after BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Bhat and his wife Jawahara Banoo were gunned down by Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terrorists.

OpIndia Staff
Representational image of Jammu & Kashmir police (image courtesy: zee5.com)
35

BJP leader Javeed Ahmad Dar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir earlier today.

He was the BJP’s Constituency President of Homshalibugh in Kulgam. He was shot dead by terrorists this afternoon at Brazloo-jagir of the district. He was shifted to hospital after he was shot at where he succumbed to injuries.

This comes just days after BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Bhat and his wife Jawahara Banoo were gunned down by Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terrorists. The incident took place at Lal Chowk area in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjammu and kashmir, kashmir, bjp kashmir
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
567,931FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com