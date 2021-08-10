Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second son’s name has finally been revealed, not by the parents directly, but in the book written by Kareena. The couple is yet to openly announce the name to the world, possibly to save themselves from the trolling they received last time for naming their firstborn child after a genocidal maniac and rapist who had invaded India to plunder and kill.

The name of the second kid is Jehangir, reports suggest.

Kareena’s father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, recently called the little one ‘Jeh’. The unforgiving social media went on speculating on what the name could be and ended up trolling the couple again. From Jehlaluddin to Aurangjeb and from Jehangir to made-up names, a lot of possible names were shared by social media users.

Kareena had her second baby back in February 2021. In April, she shared a picture of Saif and Taimur looking at the newborn but covered the face with a babyface emoji. The world is yet to see how the ‘new baby sensation’ in the B-Town looks like. The couple has so far avoided sharing his pictures or any details in public, unlike Taimur, who had all the limelight since the first day when he was born in 2016.

The name Jehangir, mainly spelt as Jahangir or Jangir, is of Persian origin. Jahan means the universe or the world. The name means “king of the world”. The Mughal emperor Jahangir was the son of Akbar and ruled the empire from 1605 AD to 1627 AD. He was responsible for the imprisonment and killing of the fifth Sikh Guru Arjan Dev Ji.

The name appeared in Kareena’s book

Kareena Kapoor Khan has become an author as her first book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ is out in the market. As per reports, in one of the photographs of the newborn shared in the book, she has used the name ‘Jehangir’ in the caption and not just Jeh. Though the couple has not announced it, the world knows the actual name of the second son of the star couple.

The controversy around Kareena’s book

A complaint was filed against Kareena over the title of her book. A Christian group, Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh, took strong objection to the title ‘Pregnancy Bible’ for containing the name of the holy book and filed a complaint against the actor turned author at a police station in Beed in Maharashtra. The group alleged in the complaint that the title hurt the religious sentiments of the Christians. Ashish Shinde, the president of Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh, submitted the complaint at Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed and sought action against the author on blasphemy charges.