A complaint has been filed against Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan over the title of her upcoming book. A Christian group has taken strong objection to the title ‘Pregnancy Bible’, for containing the name of the holy book, and filed a complaint against the actor turned author at a police station in Beed in Maharashtra.

According to reports, the complaint has been filed by Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh, a Christian group, alleging that the title of the book hurts the religious sentiment of the Christians. Ashish Shinde, the president of Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh, submitted the complaint at Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed, seeking action against the author on blasphemy charges.

Shinde said that as the holy word ‘Bible’ has been used in the book, it has hurt the religious sentiments of Christians. He has filed the complaint seeking the registration of a case against the authors under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs).

While the police have confirmed receiving a complaint, they have not registered and FIR yet. They said that they have asked the complainant to file the complaint in Mumbai as the book is not being published from Beed. Shivaji Nagar Police Station in-charge Inspector Sainath Thombre said, “We have received the complaint but no case can be registered here as the incident has not happened here (in Beed). I have advised him to file a complaint in Mumbai.”

The book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: The ultimate manual for moms-to-be is co-authored by Kareen Kapoor Khan and Aditi Shah Bhimjyani. It chronicles experience of the celebrity mother during both of her pregnancies. Reportedly, the book is verified by the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), the official body of gynaecologists and obstetricians in the country.