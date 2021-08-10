Tuesday, August 10, 2021
HomeNews ReportsJ&K: Darul Uloom partially burnt down in Budgam district
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

J&K: Darul Uloom partially burnt down in Budgam district

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

OpIndia Staff
Darul Uloom burning
Darul Uloom in Budgam was partially damaged in fire mishap (Image: Kashmir Age)
27

On August 9, a Darul Uloom was partially damaged in a fire incident in Budgam district. As per the reports, the incident took place in the Pakherpora area on Monday afternoon.

Kashmir News Observer (KNO) quoted an official at Darul Uloom saying that the fire broke out in Darul Uloom Syed Aali Balki and partially damaged the building. Fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire with the help of Police and locals.

During preliminary investigations, it was found that an electric short-circuit caused the fire. However, further investigation is underway.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdarul uloom
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
565,894FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com