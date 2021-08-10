J&K: Darul Uloom partially burnt down in Budgam district

On August 9, a Darul Uloom was partially damaged in a fire incident in Budgam district. As per the reports, the incident took place in the Pakherpora area on Monday afternoon.

Kashmir News Observer (KNO) quoted an official at Darul Uloom saying that the fire broke out in Darul Uloom Syed Aali Balki and partially damaged the building. Fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire with the help of Police and locals.

During preliminary investigations, it was found that an electric short-circuit caused the fire. However, further investigation is underway.