On August 22, images of T-shirts mocking Afghan nationals who fell from a US Air Force jet’s wing while trying to flee from Afghanistan went viral on social media platform Twitter. The T-shirt has a photo of US military aircraft and two people falling. The caption on the T-shirt reads, “Kabul Skydiving Club Est. 2021.”

Initially, the T-shirts were available on 2-3 websites like Etsy, Tee4Sport and TshirtAtLowPrice. Etsy and Tee4Sport removed it from listing after complaints. However, when we searched for more platforms selling the tees, at least seven websites were found selling them for a price of $22.99 per piece.

The t-shirts are available in multiple colours. Black, grey, green and white are some of the colours that we saw the t-shirt is available in.

The t-shirts are available in different sizes as well.

Netizens demand the ‘Kabul Skydiving Club’ t-shirts be removed

People on social media are demanding that the t-shirts be removed from the platforms and they are demanding that action be taken against the sellers.

Hey @Etsy,

Can you remove this **horrible** item (and likes of it) from your website?https://t.co/vKWm1BuPSH



I understand it’s not you but the sellers who are making these. But you can take action, so please do!#Afganistan — Behzad Golshan (@bg01shan) August 19, 2021

Afghani football player was one of the dead

On August 20, it was reported that one of the victims who fell from the plane in the tragic accident was an Afghan football player. Ariana News reported that the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of Afghanistan revealed that a national team footballer by the name of Zaki Anwari fell to his death while trying to escape the Taliban regime. He was clinging onto the wheels of the USAF Boeing C-17 on Monday (August 16) but soon fell to the ground after the flight took off from the Hamid Karzai International Aiport in Kabul.