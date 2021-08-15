Sunday, August 15, 2021
‘What is this new rubbish?’: Kashmir School Director suffers a meltdown after caller asks if National Flag was hoisted at her school

The Kashmir School Director is clearly unhappy with the Independence Day celebrations in the Union Territory. She has been seething about it during the days leading up to it.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Manish Prasad/India TV/Twitter
Sabbah Haji, Director of Haji Public School in Jammu and Kashmir, suffered a meltdown on Independence Day. Apparently, she received a call from someone asking whether the National Flag was hoisted at her school on the occasion.

Miffed by the question, Sabbah Haji replied that her school did not and it was Sunday. “What is this new rubbish,” she said about the call. Then, without any evidence, she insinuated that the Government of India was behind the call.

Sabbah Haji, Kashmir School Director
Source: Twitter

Sabbah Haji, Kashmir School Director
Source: Twitter

Sabbah Haji also appears to harbour separatist inclinations. Responding to a tweet where the user was mourning over “occupied and illegally annexed Kashmir”, she says that it is nothing new that the world has forgotten about it and that the insult has gone on for long.

Sabbah Haji, Kashmir School Director
Source: Twitter

That the Director of a School in Kashmir does not wish to hoist the Indian Flag on Independence Day and appears to harbour separatist inclinations is indeed a cause for concern as she is in a position where she is able to influence the impressionable minds of children.

The children are the future and as long as they are influenced into embracing a misguided worldview, Kashmir will continue to suffer as a consequence. Terrorism has been a cause for extreme concern in the Valley, including the menace funded from across the border.

Meanwhile, Muzaffar Wani, the father of Hizbul Mujahideen commander and Islamic terrorist Burhan Wani, hoisted the Tricolour in Tral on Sunday. On Independence Day, the Tricolour was hoisted at all government schools, colleges and other institutions across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Union Territory administration had directed all departments, including the Education department to hoist flags in all offices on Independence Day. 

As Kashmir recovers from the scourge of terrorism following the abrogation of Article 370, there are some elements clearly who wish for the valley to remain entrapped in an endless cycle of bloodshed.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

