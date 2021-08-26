Thursday, August 26, 2021
Kerala Tourism urges people to visit the state amid unhinged COVID pandemic wave, deletes tweet

The test positivity rate in Kerala was 19.03% on Wednesday. That means, for every 100 people who got tested, 19 came out positive. Last one week's average positivity ratio stands at 17.3% in Kerala.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala Tourism deletes tweet inviting people to visit state amid unhinged coronavirus pandemic
Much to everyone’s tragicomedy amusement, Kerala Tourism on Thursday put up a tweet asking tourists whether they really are tourists if they have not planned a trip to the backwaters of Kerala.

Kerala tourism post

“If you have not planned a trip to the backwaters, hillstations or beaches in Kerala, #AreYouEven a traveller?” Kerala Tourism tweeted with hashtags ‘#GetReadyForKerala’ and ‘#KeralaTourism’

It is imperative to note here that Kerala on Wednesday reported 31,445 new COVID cases. The total new cases all over India on Wednesday stood at 46,280. Kerala is currently on its fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Kerala COVID cases

The test positivity rate in Kerala was 19.03% on Wednesday. That means, for every 100 people who got tested, 19 came out positive. Last one week’s average positivity ratio stands at 17.3% in Kerala.

However, after Kerala Tourism put up the tweet, many netizens mocked the state tourism department for being so oblivious to the unhinged pandemic in the state.

However, within minutes, Kerala Tourism deleted the tweet.

