Kerala Tourism deletes tweet inviting people to visit state amid unhinged coronavirus pandemic

Much to everyone’s tragicomedy amusement, Kerala Tourism on Thursday put up a tweet asking tourists whether they really are tourists if they have not planned a trip to the backwaters of Kerala.

“If you have not planned a trip to the backwaters, hillstations or beaches in Kerala, #AreYouEven a traveller?” Kerala Tourism tweeted with hashtags ‘#GetReadyForKerala’ and ‘#KeralaTourism’

It is imperative to note here that Kerala on Wednesday reported 31,445 new COVID cases. The total new cases all over India on Wednesday stood at 46,280. Kerala is currently on its fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The test positivity rate in Kerala was 19.03% on Wednesday. That means, for every 100 people who got tested, 19 came out positive. Last one week’s average positivity ratio stands at 17.3% in Kerala.

However, after Kerala Tourism put up the tweet, many netizens mocked the state tourism department for being so oblivious to the unhinged pandemic in the state.

However, within minutes, Kerala Tourism deleted the tweet.