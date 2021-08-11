Two persons have died, and nearly 40 people are feared buried after a landslide struck in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur on Wednesday. The landslides that occurred this afternoon have left many vehicles trapped under the debris.

According to the reports, the landslide took place on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur at around 12.45 pm. A truck, a state-run bus and other vehicles are believed to have been buried in the rubble.

Landslide in Himachal’s Kinnaur hits a bus and a truck, several feared trapped. ITBP team rushed for rescue ops. @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/J2dJrHWFkT — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 11, 2021

The bus having at least 40 passengers on board was travelling to Shimla. The local police said at least 40 people were trapped or buried in the landslide. The ITBP has rescued ten people from the debris so far, including the driver, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has deployed a rescue team to help the people stuck under the debris. ITBP personnel of the 17th battalion, 19th battalion and 43rd battalion have reached the landslide site on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway near Nugulsari in Kinnaur.

A landslide reported on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway in #Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh today at around 12.45 Hrs. One truck, a HRTC Bus and few vehicles reported came under the rubble. Many people reported trapped. ITBP teams rushed for rescue. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ThLYsL2cZK — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said NDRF, ITBP, CISF, Police teams have also been called to the rescue operations.

“Efforts are on for rescue operation, but rubbles are still dropping from a height. As soon as it comes under control, rescue teams will get in action,” Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur said.

Kinnaur has recently seen a series of landslides, caused by inclement weather and rainfall. Nine tourists were killed and three others, including a local resident, were injured when heavy boulders fell on a minibus during multiple landslides on the Batseri-Sangla road in Kinnaur on July 25. Heavy, incessant rains have caused such landslides in parts of Himachal Pradesh over the past few weeks.