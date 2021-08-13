Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, who is otherwise pretty vocal in voicing her opposition to the Taliban, is conspicuously silent on the escalating offensive by the terror outfit in Afghanistan.

There is not even a whimper, let alone a cry of protest by the Nobel Laureate who fashions herself as some sort of teenage activist and had become the face of crusade against the Taliban.

As the Taliban offensive in Afghanistan intensifies, resulting in the fall of over 10 provincial capital to the terror outfit, along with brutal violence and mass displacement, Malala seems to be unbothered and nonchalant by what’s transpiring in the nation neighbouring her home country, Pakistan.

Afghanistan is in the throes of chaos and anarchy as the Taliban threatens to overthrow the democratically elected government and establish its regressive Islamic rule. But this has not scandalised the Nobel Laureate enough to issue a statement condemning the terror outfit or express solidarity with the Afghan victims, who will have to live under the oppressive Taliban regime. Malala has refrained from making any remarks against the terror outfit or denouncing their violent military campaign in Afghanistan.

Malala, who is relatively active on social media, including on Twitter, is yet to post a tweet on the ongoing Talibani blitz in Afghanistan. The last tweet posted by Malala was about her newsletter on Bulletin, where she talked about women’s movements around the world. The tweet was posted on July 28, 2021, months after the Taliban launched its offensive to regain control of Afghanistan.

When searched about tweets posted by Malala on Afghanistan and Taliban, this is what the results showed:

Source: Twitter

There has been not a single post by Malala on Afghanistan and the Taliban. It appears that she has refused to even acknowledge the fact that the Taliban is relentlessly chipping away at the democratically elected Afghan government and establishing their supremacy in the strife-torn country.

It is worth noting that Malala rose to prominence in October 2012 after she was shot by Talibani terrorists for defying their orders and campaigning for female education in the Swat Valley in northeastern Pakistan. Severely wounded, she was airlifted from one military hospital in Pakistan to another and later flown to the UK for treatment, where she made a miraculous recovery.

Since her recovery, Malala has been vigorously championing the cause of women and children, for which she was awarded a Nobel Prize in 2014. But, it looks like her activism does not extend to Afghan women and children, who would be indubitably among the worst affected under the Taliban rule.

Taliban offensive in Afghanistan sparks massive humanitarian crisis

In Afghanistan, the Taliban offensive has resulted in a massive humanitarian disaster. In the last two months, the resurgent Taliban have gained more territory in Afghanistan than at any time since they were ousted from power in 2001.

According to reports, the escalation of the war in the last two months has displaced over 60,000 households across war-torn Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. At least 17,000 families have sought refuge in Kabul, the Afghan capital, which is also under siege by Sunni Pashtun rebels.

The incredible speed at which the Taliban has been grabbing large swaths of land in Afghanistan since the US and NATO forces announced their withdrawal from the war-torn country after 20 years of presence, raises concerns about how long the Afghan government will be able to hold control of the remaining areas of the country. According to reports, nine provincial capitals and three towns have been captured by the terrorist group on Tuesday alone.

According to Reuters, US intelligence analysis says that at this rate, Taliban militants could isolate Afghanistan’s capital in 30 days and possibly take it completely over in the coming 90 days.

Islamist groups currently control around two-thirds of Afghanistan, with 11 provincial capitals under their control or on the verge of doing so. As the Taliban capture more areas, imposing Islamic Sharia law and executing opponents, there is a massive mass displacement underway as civilians from those areas are rushing to the capital.