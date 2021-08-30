On August 28, the security personnel stationed at the 17th-century monument Taj Mahal reportedly denied entry to a man dressed as Lord Krishna to celebrate Janmashtami inside the premises. As per a report in Swarajya mag, while he was sent away by the security personnel, the crowd present at the premises reportedly cheered him and praised him when he played the flute.

The incident was reported on Saturday, 28 August.

The officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said in a statement that as per the regulations, anyone who is carrying flags, banners, posters or trying for self-promotion on the premises are not allowed to enter. On several occasions, the security personnel at Taj Mahal have stopped people as they were wearing dupattas with Shri Ram written on them, which led to controversies.

Visitors rush at Taj Mahal

As it is a long weekend because of Shri Krishna Janmashtami on Monday, a large crowd visited the Taj Mahal. Swarajya Magazine quoted a tourist guide Ved Gautam who said they were expecting a good turnout on the weekend.

Previous controversies around Taj Mahal

In January 2021, some youth from Hindu Jagran Manch visited the 17th-century mausoleum and waved saffron flags. Four of them were arrested by the security personnel. The incident had stirred up a controversy. In 2018, Congress members had breached security at the Taj Mahal and held a protest against PM Modi.

OpIndia reached out to Agra Police to learn more about the incident. We will update the story once we get a reply.