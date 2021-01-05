Islamists go mental after some tourists pose with saffron flags at Taj Mahal

With tourist spots like Taj Mahal and others now open to public after the Chinese coronavirus lockdown, many people have started visiting these locations. Amongst them, some youth from Hindu Jagran Manch visited the 17th century mausoleum and waved saffron flags. However, four of them were arrested for the same.

#Agra: Activists of Hindu Jagran Manch on Monday hoisted saffron flags within the premises of #TajMahal, leading to the arrest of four persons including the outfit’s youth wing district president. pic.twitter.com/F3OFGDQG3e — TOI Agra (@TOIAgra) January 4, 2021

This act of waving saffron flags triggered the Islamists on social media who went on to cast aspersions on the security personnel.

Central Industrial Security Force (@CISFHQrs ) is taking care of Taj Mahal security. There are hundreds of CISF personals working in shifts in Taj Mahal. Wonder where they were during this incident. https://t.co/YYMJmdiEZE — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 4, 2021

CISF personnel too are Hindus, just like the men in army, the men and women in judiciary, the men and women in police and the men and women in media. If anyone in India tells you today they owe allegiance to the constitution and its principles, they are lying through their teeth — Arif Ayyub (@arifayyub) January 4, 2021

Some even questioned their allegiance to the constitution and insinuated they do not have any regard for the constitution.

Joining the Islamists in the fear-mongering at the very sight of saffron flags was Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar.

एक बार फिर क्या होता है?????????????

एक बार फिर का सही इस्तेमाल…

एक बार फिर भगवा गुंडों ने ग़ैर क़ानूनी ढंग से एक मुसलमान राजा द्वारा बनायी इमारत को vandalise किया। https://t.co/CiESan4a3J — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 4, 2021

Amusingly, these are the same ‘liberals’ who like to propagate that those who are offering namaz inside the temple premises are doing it for communal harmony. But go all mental at the very sight of a saffron coloured flag at a mausoleum.

Other Islamists and ‘liberals’ just went pure abusive while basking in the glory of their ‘Mughal ancestors’.

Inferiority complex ki bhi hadd hoti hai yaar 😃. Bhai banwaya Musalmano ne hi hai chahe jitna bhagwa fehralo. Agar tiranga fehrate to kuch baat bhi hoti magar chomu heen bhawna k shikar hain. — Kabeer, کبیر (@fluent_114) January 4, 2021

Ye 🐖sanghiyon ne 100 saalon me ek imarat na khadi lar sake…….

Aur to aur jo bhakt nare lagate hue jaan pe khel rahe hain jyadatar k ghar me sahi khana bhi nahi ban pata hoga..

Lekin kya hai k raam naam ko galat tareeke se inke dimag me bhar diya hai… — JK0505 (786) (@Rehan59998242) January 5, 2021

The Taj Mahal is a tomb. Hindu extremists are targeting the resting place of a deceased Mughal Empress. https://t.co/sBlSycG5Z1 — s (@universalgtk) January 4, 2021

Making videos proudly in front of the famous structure made by Mughals.



Enjoy Andhbhakton……#TajMahal https://t.co/qchlca7hCw — Professor (@_imnazim) January 4, 2021

Apparently, posing with flags is ‘targeting’ a resting place of deceased Mughal empress.The Mughal hangover is not over.

Meanwhile, the four youths who posed with the flags were booked under section 153 A (Promoting enmity between two groups on ground of religion) of IPC and section 7 in the The Criminal Law Amendment Act at Tajganj police station on complaint by the CISF.