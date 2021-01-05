Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Home News Reports Islamists go mental after some tourists pose with saffron flags at Taj Mahal
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Islamists go mental after some tourists pose with saffron flags at Taj Mahal

Amusingly, these are the same 'liberals' who like to propagate that those who are offering namaz inside the temple premises are doing it for communal harmony.

OpIndia Staff
Tourists and members of Hindu Jagran Manch pose with saffron flags at Taj Mahal
3

With tourist spots like Taj Mahal and others now open to public after the Chinese coronavirus lockdown, many people have started visiting these locations. Amongst them, some youth from Hindu Jagran Manch visited the 17th century mausoleum and waved saffron flags. However, four of them were arrested for the same.

This act of waving saffron flags triggered the Islamists on social media who went on to cast aspersions on the security personnel.

Some even questioned their allegiance to the constitution and insinuated they do not have any regard for the constitution.

Joining the Islamists in the fear-mongering at the very sight of saffron flags was Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar.

Amusingly, these are the same ‘liberals’ who like to propagate that those who are offering namaz inside the temple premises are doing it for communal harmony. But go all mental at the very sight of a saffron coloured flag at a mausoleum.

Other Islamists and ‘liberals’ just went pure abusive while basking in the glory of their ‘Mughal ancestors’.

Apparently, posing with flags is ‘targeting’ a resting place of deceased Mughal empress. The Mughal hangover is not over.

Meanwhile, the four youths who posed with the flags were booked under section 153 A (Promoting enmity between two groups on ground of religion) of IPC and section 7 in the The Criminal Law Amendment Act at Tajganj police station on complaint by the CISF.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstaj mahal, taj mahal tourism, taj mahal coronavirus, taj mahal saffron flag
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Islamists go mental after some tourists pose with saffron flags at Taj Mahal

OpIndia Staff -
Other Islamists and 'liberals' just went pure abusive while basking in the glory of their 'Mughal ancestors'.
Read more
News Reports

Abrogation of Article 370 shows impact as Jammu and Kashmir witnesses massive dip in stone pelting in 2020: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Stone pelting has been a commonplace event for the Pakistan-sponsored terror sympathisers in J&K.
Read more

Congress leader Kirti Azad slammed on social media after distasteful comment on Sourav Ganguly following the latter’s heart attack

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kirti Azad is facing great criticism on social media for his disgusting tweet at Sourav Ganguly after the latter suffered a heart attack.

Dr Gagandeep Kang who cast aspersions on indigenously made COVID-19 vaccines is an anti-Modi Dhruv Rathee fan: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Dr Gangandeep Kang was one of the 150 'scientists' who signed a letter indirectly asking the voters to vote against PM Modi in 2019.

How and why I went from ‘Beef eating is a culinary preference’ to ‘those who eat beef are not my people’

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
Any person growing up in a traditional Hindu family is well aware of the significance of the cow and the taboo against eating beef.

Reliance Industries and Adani Group issue clarification amidst misinformation and false claims over farm laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reliance Industries has approached Punjab and Haryana High Court for intervention in the ongoing vandalism of Jio towers in Punjab and Haryana.

Recently Popular

World

‘Jack Ma will either be jailed or end up dead’: A prediction from 2019 that has gained great relevance as the Chinese billionaire disappears

OpIndia Staff -
Jack Ma has reportedly disappeared from the African talent show that he created and was replaced by an Alibaba Executive.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kirti Azad slammed on social media after distasteful comment on Sourav Ganguly following the latter’s heart attack

OpIndia Staff -
Kirti Azad is facing great criticism on social media for his disgusting tweet at Sourav Ganguly after the latter suffered a heart attack.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Govt of India removes the word ‘Halal’ from its Red Meat Manual: Here is what it means

Nupur J Sharma -
In a welcome move, the government of India removed the word 'Halal' from its Red Meat Manual issued by APEDA
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

How ABP News used titillating image of Sana Khan, who left showbiz for Allah, to insinuate her husband leaked her nudes

OpIndia Staff -
Social media has been abuzz with reports that her Sana Khan's cleric husband leaked her nudes on their honeymoon.
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of IT probe against a certain ‘Daljit Singh’ for money laundering and subsequent meltdown of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh

OpIndia Staff -
Diljit Dosanjh today had a meltdown on Twitter after Income Tax department launched a probe against 'Daljit Singh' for routing money illegally for farmers' protests
Read more
World

Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma disappears from public after criticising the government and President Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
China billionaire Jack Ma disappeared from the African talent show that he created, signalling souring relationship with China
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Islamists go mental after some tourists pose with saffron flags at Taj Mahal

OpIndia Staff -
Other Islamists and 'liberals' just went pure abusive while basking in the glory of their 'Mughal ancestors'.
Read more
News Reports

Salman Khan’s brothers, nephew break Covid-19 protocol, FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -
FIR has been registered against Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Sohail's son Nirvaan Khan for breaking Covid-19 protocol
Read more
News Reports

Abrogation of Article 370 shows impact as Jammu and Kashmir witnesses massive dip in stone pelting in 2020: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Stone pelting has been a commonplace event for the Pakistan-sponsored terror sympathisers in J&K.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kirti Azad slammed on social media after distasteful comment on Sourav Ganguly following the latter’s heart attack

OpIndia Staff -
Kirti Azad is facing great criticism on social media for his disgusting tweet at Sourav Ganguly after the latter suffered a heart attack.
Read more
News Reports

In a blow to Kejriwal’s fearmongering, onion prices drop by 60% across the country: Details

OpIndia Staff -
As an example of the ill effects of hoarding, Arvond Kejriwal cited the rise in onion prices across the country..
Read more
World

After asking China to apologise, Afghanistan quietly sends the 10 arrested Chinese spies back home in a chartered flight

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, soon after the arrest, Afghanistan had asked China to apologise or face criminal proceedings.
Read more
News Reports

Dr Gagandeep Kang who cast aspersions on indigenously made COVID-19 vaccines is an anti-Modi Dhruv Rathee fan: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Gangandeep Kang was one of the 150 'scientists' who signed a letter indirectly asking the voters to vote against PM Modi in 2019.
Read more
Opinions

How and why I went from ‘Beef eating is a culinary preference’ to ‘those who eat beef are not my people’

Nupur J Sharma -
Any person growing up in a traditional Hindu family is well aware of the significance of the cow and the taboo against eating beef.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact check: Will coronavirus vaccine shot be delivered on the penis?

OpIndia Staff -
A meme is circulating as a 'scientific discovery' that “for male patients, the penis offers the fastest release of the vaccine throughout the body.”
Read more
News Reports

Reliance Industries and Adani Group issue clarification amidst misinformation and false claims over farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Reliance Industries has approached Punjab and Haryana High Court for intervention in the ongoing vandalism of Jio towers in Punjab and Haryana.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com