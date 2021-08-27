MP: 200 illegal encroachments removed from Begum Bagh in Ujjain

On Friday (August 27), the district administration demolished 200 shops built illegally on government land in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, reported Zee News. The demolition drive was carried out as part of the Smart City Project in accordance with the order of the High Court.

Under the Smart City Project, the government is building an urban forest, a hawker zone, gardens, and parking spaces. The Mahakaleshwar Temple is also being expanded to 10 times its original size under the project. It must be mentioned that the High Court of Madhya Pradesh had ordered to demolish illegal shops and houses in Mahakal Tekri, located within a radius of 500 metres from the temple. The Court had directed the administration to issue notice to the illegal encroachers and provide them 45 days’ time to vacate the government land.

After the notice period expired on Thursday (August 26), the district administration carried out the demolition drive today. The development was confirmed by Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kshitij Singhal. Reportedly, the illegal shops and houses were built on 2.5 hectares of government land located near Sanwer road in the Begum Magh area of Ujjain. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Neelganga police station. and connects Mahakaleshwar temple, Chintaman Ganesh, Harisiddhi, Kshipra Ghat, Badnagar, and Indore-Ujjain Marg.

Zee News reported that a large contingent of police personnel was deployed to avert any law and order situation during the demolition drive. In visuals, a large crowd of seen watching as the district administration bulldozed the illegal encroachments. Most shops, which were demolished during the drive were garages. Earlier in July, a total of 100 houses were removed for the expansion of the Mahakaleshwar temple. The Madhya Pradesh government is paying ₹3 lacs to each family and about 130 people had recieved the compensation as of July this year.