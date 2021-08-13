Recently, actor Sunny Deol found himself in a controversy after he was found using his political powers to expedite the delivery of a new car for an MLA’s daughter The contentious letter (SDMP/84/MISC/2021), bearing the official government seal, was originally written on February 21 this year.

In his letter, he wrote, “Ms Surbhi Thakur, daughter of Shri Dinesh Singh Thakur, having close acquaintance with me has booked black coloured Mahindra Thar LX HT MT diesel model with your agency vide receipt No. 16687 dated 20.01.2021 for Rs. 21,900/-“.

Screengrab of the letter by Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol further escalated the issue with the authorities and wrote, “Considering the exigency for use of the vehicle, I would request you to kindly have the said vehicle delivered to her against the above booking on out of turn Priority basis.”

Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol’s letter was addressed to one JS Grover of JS Grover Autos Ltd., the office of which is located in the Pathankot district of Punjab.

It is notable here that Dinesh Singh Thakur alias Babbu is the MLA from Sujanpur. Several Congress leaders and social media users questioned the MP using his official power to ask for an out of turn delivery of a car for an MLA’s daughter.

In Punjab, several Congress leaders have criticised the letter too. Sunny Deol is being trolled on social media after the February letter went viral.

Sunny Deol had appointed representative to attend meetings on his behest

Earlier, Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol had faced criticism after he appointed a representative to attend meetings and follow important matters in his constituency during his absence. The actor-turned-politician issued a statement in 2019 appointing Gurpreet Singh Palheri, resident of village Palheri in Mohali as his representative in Gurdaspur. Deol later explained that he appointed his Personal Assitant to ensure a smooth flow of work when he was not present in his constituency.

He claimed that the intention of the same was to ensure that no work was disrupted or delayed when he was not in the constituency, and to ensure that he was updated about the same on a regular basis. Deol added that as an elected representative, he was genuinely committed to the cause of Gurdaspur.