A day after winning the coveted Olympic Gold medal at the ‘Men’s synchronized 10m platform diving’ event on July 26, British diver Tom Daley knitted a small pouch to keep his medal safe. He along with his partner Matty Lee defeated the Chinese divers A.S. Chen, and Y. Cao to secure the gold medal for Great Britain.

In a video posted on his Instagram account (@madewithlovebytomdaley) on July 27, he said, “I and my partner Matty won the Olympics yesterday. The one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting, crochet and all thing stitching. I want to thank my followers for actually following along. Not only that, this morning, I made a little (pouch) for my medal so that it does not get scratched. It just slides in like this. I have got the UK flag on one side and the Japanese flag on the other… How about that?”

On Sunday (August 1), Tom Daley was spotted knitting in the stands while watching the ‘Women’s 3m Springboard Final’ event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. The picture was posted by the official handle of the Olympics. He was again spotted on Monday at the ‘Men’s 3m Springboard Prelims’ knitting a ‘Team GB (Great Britain)’ jumper.

Urgent update: Knitting action is back underway at the Aquatics Centre. This time it is a @TeamGB jumper! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/tJlueScIp1 — Olympics (@Olympics) August 2, 2021

On his Instagram story, the diver confirmed that he was knitting a cardigan with ‘Team GB’ embroidered on it.

Screengrab of Tom Daley’s Instagram story

For his Sunday picture, Tom Daley clarified that he was knitting a dog jumper for the Instagram famous dog with a million followers, ‘Izzy The Frenchie.’

Screengrab of Tom Daley’s Instagram story

Currently, Tom Daley is preparing to qualify for the prelims of the ‘Men’s 10m platform diving’, which is scheduled to take place on August 6 at 11:30 am (Indian Standard Time).