Sunday, August 8, 2021
HomeSportsDhoti and shirt announced as a reward for Olympics medal-winning hockey player PR Sreejesh...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSports
Updated:

Dhoti and shirt announced as a reward for Olympics medal-winning hockey player PR Sreejesh by Kerala govt’s handloom dept

The Kerala handloom department has announced that Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh, commonly known as PR Sreejesh, will be given a Dhoti and Shirt worth approximately Rs 1,000 as a token of appreciation for winning a bronze medal in the Olympics.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala govt's handloom dept rewards PR Sreejesh with a dhoti and shirt
4

After a spectacular performance from the Indian contingent in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with winning seven medals – the country’s highest ever, wishes continue to pour in for our athletes.

Many state governments and their associate departments are honouring medal winners and other sportspersons for their brilliant performance in the Olympic games by announcing cash prizes and other rewards, including employment, land, etc., as a commendation for their achievement.

Amidst this, the Kerala government’s Handloom Department threw a surprise on Saturday by announcing a bizarre reward to Indian Hockey goalkeeper Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh.

According to a report from Malayalam news outlet Janmabhumi, the Kerala handloom department has announced that Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh, commonly known as PR Sreejesh, one of the most influential players in field hockey and also the pillar behind India’s success in the Tokyo Olympics, will be given a dhoti and shirt worth approximately Rs 1,000 as a token of appreciation for winning a bronze medal in the Olympics.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team won the historic bronze medal in the Field Hockey event of the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Germany 5-4 in the Bronze medal play-off. The Indian men’s hockey team secured their first Olympics medal in 41 years. 

PR Sreejesh, the senior-most player in the team, not only made brilliant saves to deny goals for the opposite side but also inspired the young players in the squad.

Following the victory of the Indian hockey team, several Indians had hailed the Indian goalkeeper for his performance and leadership. In addition, several states have announced rewards for hockey team members hailing from their respective states as a reward for winning the medal at the highest stage.

The state government led by Pinarayi Vijayan has not yet announced any reward for PR Sreejesh. Instead, the Kerala government’s handloom department has decided to provide a dhoti and a shirt to him.  

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspr sreejesh, kerala government pr sreejesh
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
565,452FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com