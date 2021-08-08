Kerala govt's handloom dept rewards PR Sreejesh with a dhoti and shirt

After a spectacular performance from the Indian contingent in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with winning seven medals – the country’s highest ever, wishes continue to pour in for our athletes.

Many state governments and their associate departments are honouring medal winners and other sportspersons for their brilliant performance in the Olympic games by announcing cash prizes and other rewards, including employment, land, etc., as a commendation for their achievement.

Amidst this, the Kerala government’s Handloom Department threw a surprise on Saturday by announcing a bizarre reward to Indian Hockey goalkeeper Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh.

According to a report from Malayalam news outlet Janmabhumi, the Kerala handloom department has announced that Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh, commonly known as PR Sreejesh, one of the most influential players in field hockey and also the pillar behind India’s success in the Tokyo Olympics, will be given a dhoti and shirt worth approximately Rs 1,000 as a token of appreciation for winning a bronze medal in the Olympics.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team won the historic bronze medal in the Field Hockey event of the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Germany 5-4 in the Bronze medal play-off. The Indian men’s hockey team secured their first Olympics medal in 41 years.

PR Sreejesh, the senior-most player in the team, not only made brilliant saves to deny goals for the opposite side but also inspired the young players in the squad.

Following the victory of the Indian hockey team, several Indians had hailed the Indian goalkeeper for his performance and leadership. In addition, several states have announced rewards for hockey team members hailing from their respective states as a reward for winning the medal at the highest stage.

The state government led by Pinarayi Vijayan has not yet announced any reward for PR Sreejesh. Instead, the Kerala government’s handloom department has decided to provide a dhoti and a shirt to him.