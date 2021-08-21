Saturday, August 21, 2021
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi offers condolences after Kalyan Singh passes away, remembers contribution towards ‘cultural regeneration’

Home Minister Amit Shah, too, shared his condolences and recalled his contribution towards the development of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Narendra Modi/Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his condolences after former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday. Narendra Modi said that he spoke the BJP stalwart’s son and expressed his condolences.

The Prime Minister said, “Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women.” He added, “Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries old traditions.”

Home Minister Amit Shah, too, shared his condolences and recalled his contribution towards the development of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath prayed to Shri Ram to grant Kalyan Singh a place at His feet.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh breathed his last on Saturday after being critical following a minor heart attack. He was 89 at the time of his death. He passed away following a multi organ failure.

