Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his condolences after former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday. Narendra Modi said that he spoke the BJP stalwart’s son and expressed his condolences.

I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ANOU2AJIpS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021

The Prime Minister said, “Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women.” He added, “Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries old traditions.”

Home Minister Amit Shah, too, shared his condolences and recalled his contribution towards the development of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

कल्याण सिंह जी ने उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में अपनी कर्तव्यनिष्ठा व राजनीतिक कौशल से सुशासन की संकल्पना को साकार कर जनता को भय व अपराध से मुक्त एक जनकल्याणकारी शासन दिया और शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में अभूतपूर्व सुधार कर आने वाली सरकारों के लिए उत्कृष्ट आदर्श भी स्थापित किए। pic.twitter.com/PyslNND4Lc — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 21, 2021

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath prayed to Shri Ram to grant Kalyan Singh a place at His feet.

प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें और शोक-संतप्त परिजनों को दु:ख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



समाज, कल्याण सिंह जी को उनके युगांतरकारी निर्णयों, कर्तव्यनिष्ठा व शुचितापूर्ण जीवन के लिए सदियों तक स्मरण करते हुए प्रेरित होता रहेगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 21, 2021

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh breathed his last on Saturday after being critical following a minor heart attack. He was 89 at the time of his death. He passed away following a multi organ failure.