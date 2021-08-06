Friday, August 6, 2021
PM Modi speaks to an emotional Indian women’s Hockey team, says they have inspired millions and done the nation proud

India lost the bronze medal match 3-4 against Great Britain in women's hockey at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Friday. However, like millions of Indians, Prime Minister Modi too congratulated the girls for a splendid performance and reviving the interest of citizens in the game.

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dialed the Indian women’s hockey team to thank them for making the nation proud. During the call, Prime Minister Modi said that the team with their grit and hard work over the years has inspired millions of Indians.

The women’s hockey team that lost the Olympic bronze medal today got teary-eyed while speaking with the Prime Minister. PM Modi, seemingly upset hearing the girls cry, urged the team to not lose heart.

“Your sweat (hard work) has become the inspiration of crores of girls in India,” exclaimed Modi. He also enquired about Navneet who sustained injuries. To this, the team informed that the player got four stitches and is undergoing treatment.

Prime Minister Modi also congratulated Salima Tete who has been in the news for her inspiring journey. Indian women’s hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne thanked the Prime Minister for his support and informed him that the girls were overwhelmed at the moment. 

“The girls have inspired the nation which they should cherish. Thank you for your support. Namaste,” Marijne said concluding the call.

“We will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill, and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team,” He Tweeted.

The Indian women’s hockey team that had failed to win any matches in earlier Olympics had made it to the semifinals this year.

