According to reports, the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will be ready for devotees by the end of the year 2023. According to sources in the Ram Mandir trust, the devotees will get the opportunity of a Darshan of Lord Ram by December 2023. However, it will take two more years for the completion of the entire temple complex.

The ground floor of the main temple, including the five mandapas and the garbhagriha, is targeted to be completed by the end of 2023. The laying of stone on the first floor of the temple will also be completed by then. Once the garbhagriha is ready, the idols Ram Lalla deity, which stayed under a tent for decades, will be shifted to the main temple from its current temporary location.

After the establishment of the idol, the temple is expected to be opened for devotees for darshan. However, the construction activities will continue, like carving on the stones and construction of the rest of the temple complex. “There is a difference in the completion of the temple and Darshan and we plan to open the area for visit of devotees by end of 2023,” an official of the trust said informing that the temple will open for devotees before it is completed.

The trust has said that the construction work of Ram Mandir is progressing according to the plan. In June it was reported that the foundation of the temple will be ready by October 2021. Construction work is going on in full swing, in two shifts of 12 hours each. The foundation will be made out of around 50 layers of compacted concrete, each around a foot thick. Around 50% of the work of filling the foundation with Roller Compacted Concrete had been completed by now.

After the foundation is ready, the construction of the temple will gain speed, as most of the stones are already ready. Around 4 lakh cubic feet of stone will be used in the Ram Mandir.

The construction of the entire temple campus will be fully completed by the end of 2025, according to office-bearers of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The temple complex is expected to cover an area of 110 acres, much larger than the original area of around 67 acres, as the Trust is acquiring more land in the vicinity of the existing complex.

The entire project could cost around Rs 1000 crore by the time it is ready by 2025. The trust has already received much more amount in donations than that, as it has received around Rs 3000 crore so far.

UP CM to visit Ayodhya

As per reports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Ayodhya on August 05 to mark the first anniversary of the bhoomi pujan of the Ram temple.

Yogi Adityanath along with taking stock of the progress, will also offer prayers and distribute food grains to beneficiaries there.

To commemorate this iconic day, Hindu saints have called upon the locals of Ayodhya and everyone across the county to light a diya (lamp) at their homes. Acharya Satyendra Das- a chief priest suggested that this historic day should be celebrated like a festival.

Reports suggest that a grand aarti will be performed at the ghats of Sarayu and Shri Ram will be adorned with a new dress tomorrow.