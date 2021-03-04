Thursday, March 4, 2021
Temple trust purchases 7,285 square feet land adjacent to the Ram Janmbhoomi for extension of premises

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra plans to acquire more land and for this, it is in talks with the owners of temples, houses and open land adjacent to the Ram temple complex.

The Ram Mandir trust has paid Rs 1 crore for the 7,285 square feet of additional land purchased (source: Newsroom Post)
1

In accordance with its plan to expand the temple premise from the existing 70 acres to 107 acres of area, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has purchased a 7,285 square feet land adjacent to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, PTI quoted a trust official as saying. The land purchased by the trust is located next to the Asharfi Bhawan.

The trust which has been entrusted with the responsibility of constructing the Bhavya Ram Mandir in this holy town of Uttar Pradesh has paid one crore rupees for the 7,285 square feet land to its owner at a rate of Rs 1,373 per square foot.

Trustee Anil Mishra told PTI, “We have purchased the land as we need more space for the Ram temple.”

Speaking about the development, SB Singh, the sub-registrar of Faizabad in whose office the deed was signed, said the landowner, Deep Narain, signed a registry deed for the 7,285 square feet of land in favour of Champat Rai, the secretary of the trust, on February 20. Trustee Anil Mishra and Apna Dal MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari were the witnesses, added SB Singh.

“I was fortunate to be part of the first purchase deed of the Ram Mandir trust,” Tiwari said.

According to reports, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra plans to acquire more land and for this, it is in talks with the owners of temples, houses and open land adjacent to the Ram temple complex.

Recently it was reported that an amount of Rs 1,511 crore had been deposited in the account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This amount was collected during the mass contact and contribution campaign, the ‘Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan’, which launched by the trust on January 15, for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya. 

While the fund collection drive had seen massive participation from Hindus, many VHP and Bajrang Dal activists are being brutally attacked, assaulted and even killed for being a part of this campaign.

