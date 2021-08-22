There has been a growing demand from the residents of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh to change the name of the district to ‘Vindhyanchal Nagar’.

According to the reports, Bharatiya Savarna Sangh recently passed a resolution to change the name of Mirzapur to ‘Vindhyanchal Nagar’. The organisation has also written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging the government to rename the city.

According to Avdesh Singh, the Vice President of Bharatiya Savarna Sangh said that the district gets its name from the Hindu deity Maa Vindhyavasini and added that it was befitting for the government to rename Mirzapur as ‘Vindhyanchal Nagar’. Singh said that the renaming of the district and developing it as a Vindhya corridor would boost the economic and cultural prospects of the region.

The BJP has also joined the chorus demanding the renaming of the city to ‘Vindhyanchal Nagar’. BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra has appealed to the state government to change the name of Mirzapur. He said that the residents have been demanding it for a long time to change the name of Mirzapur to Vindhya Dham, however, the government has not taken any decision regarding the same, he said.

The demand to rename Mirzapur comes on the heels of the recent decision by the Zila Panchayat of Aligarh to rename the city as ‘Harigarh’.

Last week, the Zila Panchayat of Aligarh had passed a resolution seeking to rename the city as Harigarh. The proposal was unanimously ratified in the first meeting of the panchayat, with 50 out of 72 members in attendance.

Besides, a proposal was also passed to name the airport of Aligarh after BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who was the resident of the “Lock City” and the chief minister of the state during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement when the controversial Babri structure was levelled to the ground in Ayodhya.

In addition to Aligarh, the Zila Panchayat of Mainpuri also passed a resolution seeking to rechristen the town as Mayan Nagar, after sage Mainpuri, who founded the present day Mainpuri, members said. Earlier this month, a similar proposal to rename Firozabad to Chandra Nagar was passed by the Firozabad district panchayat. According to locals, King Chandrasen lived in Firozabad, and because it was earlier known as Chandravar Nagar till about 1560 AD, the city should be renamed Chandra Nagar.