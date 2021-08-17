Tuesday, August 17, 2021
HomeNews ReportsAligarh to be renamed as Harigarh, Mainpuri as Mayan Nagar? Zila Panchayats pass proposal...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Aligarh to be renamed as Harigarh, Mainpuri as Mayan Nagar? Zila Panchayats pass proposal seeking permission for the same

It is worth noting that Mainpuri is the stronghold of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had won five elections from the constituency.

OpIndia Staff
Aligarh may soon be rechristened to Harigarh and Manipuri to Mayan Nagar
Aligarh's name could be changed to Harigarh(Image Source: Live Hindustan)
2

The Uttar Pradesh town of Aligarh may soon lose its name to Harigarh after the Zila Panchayat of Aligarh on Monday passed a resolution seeking to rename the city, which members claimed, was a long-pending demand. The proposal was unanimously ratified in the first meeting of the panchayat with 50 out of 72 members in attendance.

“For a long time, people had demanded Aligarh be renamed as Harigarh. The Zila Panchayat approved the proposal unopposed. It would now be forwarded to the state government for approval,” said Vijay Singh, Zila panchayat chairman for Aligarh.

Besides, a proposal was also passed to name the airport of Aligarh after BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who was the resident of the ‘Lock City’ and the chief minister of the state during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement when the controversial Babri structure was levelled to the ground in Ayodhya.

In addition to Aligarh, the Zila Panchayat of Mainpuri also passed a resolution seeking to rechristen the town as Mayan Nagar, after sage Mainpuri who founded the present day Mainpuri, members said.

“One of the members moved the proposal to rename Maiunpuri to Mayan Nagar. The proposal was passed on Monday with 23 members supporting the motion and two opposing it,” said Archana Bhadoria, Zila panchayat chairperson of Mainpuri.

It is worth noting that Mainpuri is the stronghold of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had won five elections from the constituency.

Earlier this month, a similar proposal to rename Firozabad to Chandra Nagar was passed by the Firozabad district panchayat. According to locals, King Chandrasen lived in Firozabad and because it was earlier known as Chandravar Nagar till about 1560 AD, the city should be renamed Chandra Nagar.

“The city was renamed to Firozabad after a representative of emperor Akbar, Firoz Shah, visited the area. The demand to rename Firozabad as Chandra Nagar has been raised time and again” said a local.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsaligarh harigarh, aligarh name change
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
567,746FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com