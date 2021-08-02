Sjoerd Marijne, head coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, has given Shahrukh Khan a befitting reply after the Bollywood actor tried to hog limelight after the team’s brilliant performance at the Tokyo Olympics. The team is now through to the semifinals.

The head coach had shared a photograph with the Indian team with the caption “Sorry family , I coming again later”. Shahrukh Khan quote tweeted it saying, “Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan.”

Source: Twitter

Sjoerd Marijne did not appear too pleased with the attempt to hog limelight by a movie star who simply acted in a hockey-themed movie. He responded, “Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach.”

There has been a concerted attempt by the media to credit ‘Chak De! India’ for the achievement of the Indian women’s hockey team. The trend was started by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee who said the movie deserved more credit than anyone for the team’s success.

He was embarrassed enough by the comment to delete the tweet later. Subsequently, however, actresses of the movie have appeared on news channels and have compared the excitement of the team’s achievement with their acting in the movie.

The comments by the Bollywood actors have received widespread mockery by people on social media.