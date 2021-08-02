‘Eminent’ YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has had a brainfart once again, and its ripples can be felt far and wide across social media. According to him, the movie ‘Chak de! India’ deserves most credit for the brilliant performance of the Indian women’s hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics.

The spectacular bit of stupidity came after the Indian women’s hockey team entered the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Australia. Dhruv Rathee said, “Our whole generation grew up watching #ChakDeIndia,” and proceeded to add, “That film probably deserves more credit than anything for motivating a generation of amazing Indian women hockey players. Most players would’ve been at a critical childhood age of 10-15 years of age when the film released.”

Probably realising that not even his fans are stupid enough to buy his argument, Dhruv Rathee quietly deleted the tweet. But that could not save him from the mockery that has ensued on social media.

Indian women hockey team beating Australia

Australian players crying on field after defeat

Indian head coach breaking down after victory

Basically they all watched Chak De India before coming for the match and did it



-shri shri @dhruv_rathee — Bella (@runjhunmehrotra) August 2, 2021

Gadar inspired Indian army to do surgical strike inside Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/9Ipu05o8MU — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) August 2, 2021

PV Sindhu Was Inspired By Deepika Padukone Playing Badminton In Om Shanti Om. She Must Have Be 15-16 Years Back Then. We Should Honour Om Shanti Om As Well.



– Dhruv Tatti ! — Shah (@Shahrcasm) August 2, 2021

Nevertheless, it does appear that Dhruv Rathee is the kind of person who would credit the movie ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ for inspiration should the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) decide to launch a research initiative to discover extra terrestrial life in the Universe.

Ordinary mortals such as ourselves would credit the players, the team management and the coach for the great feat that the Hockey players have achieved in the Tokyo Olympics. But a legend like Rathee obviously has much more valuable insight to offer. Naturally, he credits Shahrukh Khan, director Shimit Amin and producer Aditya Chopra for making the film ‘Chak De! India’ because, obviously, why not.

Nonetheless, it is not the first time that Rathee has had such bouts of divine wisdom. The YouTube ‘legend’ had also made a video on Israel and Palestine during the conflict between the two nations and suggested the unification of the two under a single country ‘Isratine’. He had also suggested that it was the Police which permitted the Khalistani anti-farm law protesters to enter the Red Fort on Republic Day and hoist a Sikh Flag.