Monday, August 2, 2021
HomeSocial MediaGigantic Brainfart: Dhruv Rathee says 'Chak De! India' deserves most credit for Indian women...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial MediaSports
Updated:

Gigantic Brainfart: Dhruv Rathee says ‘Chak De! India’ deserves most credit for Indian women hockey team’s stellar Olympics performance

The spectacular bit of stupidity came after the Indian women's hockey team entered the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Australia.

K Bhattacharjee
Gigantic Brainfart: Dhruv Rathee says 'Chak De! India' deserves most credit for Indian women hockey team's stellar Olympics performance
Image Source: Dhruv Rathee/Twitter
240

‘Eminent’ YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has had a brainfart once again, and its ripples can be felt far and wide across social media. According to him, the movie ‘Chak de! India’ deserves most credit for the brilliant performance of the Indian women’s hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics.

The spectacular bit of stupidity came after the Indian women’s hockey team entered the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Australia. Dhruv Rathee said, “Our whole generation grew up watching #ChakDeIndia,” and proceeded to add, “That film probably deserves more credit than anything for motivating a generation of amazing Indian women hockey players. Most players would’ve been at a critical childhood age of 10-15 years of age when the film released.”

Dhruv Rathee has a mammoth brainfart
Source: Twitter

Probably realising that not even his fans are stupid enough to buy his argument, Dhruv Rathee quietly deleted the tweet. But that could not save him from the mockery that has ensued on social media.

Nevertheless, it does appear that Dhruv Rathee is the kind of person who would credit the movie ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ for inspiration should the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) decide to launch a research initiative to discover extra terrestrial life in the Universe.

Ordinary mortals such as ourselves would credit the players, the team management and the coach for the great feat that the Hockey players have achieved in the Tokyo Olympics. But a legend like Rathee obviously has much more valuable insight to offer. Naturally, he credits Shahrukh Khan, director Shimit Amin and producer Aditya Chopra for making the film ‘Chak De! India’ because, obviously, why not.

Nonetheless, it is not the first time that Rathee has had such bouts of divine wisdom. The YouTube ‘legend’ had also made a video on Israel and Palestine during the conflict between the two nations and suggested the unification of the two under a single country ‘Isratine’. He had also suggested that it was the Police which permitted the Khalistani anti-farm law protesters to enter the Red Fort on Republic Day and hoist a Sikh Flag.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDhruv Rathee hockey olympics
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
564,362FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com