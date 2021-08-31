A video has gone viral on the internet which shows Taliban flying one of the many Black Hawk helicopters left behind in Afghanistan by US forces. The video also shows that a person is hanging in the air from the helicopter. The video was reportedly captured in Kandahar.

Although the identity of the person is not clear, there is speculation that the man was an interpreter for the USA. However, that has not yet been confirmed. It is not clear whether the person was alive or dead either. Some reports, however, claim that the person hanging from the Black Hawk helicopter is a man the Jihadist outfit had killed earlier.

Another landmark picture taking the world in a new era of terror.

Taliban hang a person, presumed to be an American interpreter, from a U.S. Blackhawk helicopter.

The left over US helicopters will now be used in #Afganistan like this. pic.twitter.com/8q6C5bo4IB — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) August 31, 2021

The visuals of the hanging man has attracted strong reactions on social media, with Joe Biden being held responsible for the disastrous withdrawal and leaving sophisticated American military equipment for the Taliban.

The Taliban are hanging a person, presumably an American interpreter or SIV, from a Black Hawk helicopter. You cannot reason with terrorists. pic.twitter.com/P78O1RvQ1I — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 30, 2021

If this is what it looks like… the Taliban hanging somebody from an American Blackhawk… I could vomit. Joe Biden is responsible.



pic.twitter.com/muHLEi3UvK — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 30, 2021

Senator Ted Cruz said that the visuals “encapsulates Joe Biden’s Afghanistan catastrophe”. He described it as “tragic”, “unimaginable”.

This horrifying image encapsulates Joe Biden’s Afghanistan catastrophe: The Taliban hanging a man from an American Blackhawk helicopter.



Tragic. Unimaginable. https://t.co/zOvNM5UXUW — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 31, 2021

Ted Cruz’s adviser slammed Joe Biden as well.

A result of Joe Biden’s Afghanistan catastrophe: The Taliban now has 33 Blackhawk helicopters.



How the Taliban is using Blackhawk helicopters:



Horrific. https://t.co/jUvCP4jOSs — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 30, 2021

There are other videos circulating that show the Taliban flying and taxiing a Black Hawk helicopter.

“We did it, Joe!”



Video of Taliban reportedly taxiing a UH-60 Black Hawk around at the Kandahar airport pic.twitter.com/eebH8WzAkJ — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 26, 2021

The US forces have abandoned billions of dollars of worth of military equipment in Afghanistan, which will now be used by the Taliban. Apart from 73 aircraft at the Kabul Airport, 27 High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (Humvee) have also been left to the Taliban.

In addition to that, Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) missile defence systems, arms, ammunition and night vision goggles have also been left behind in huge numbers.