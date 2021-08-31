Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Shocking visuals show Taliban flying a US Black Hawk helicopter with a body hanging from it

The visuals of the hanging man has attracted strong reactions on social media, with Joe Biden being held responsible for the disastrous withdrawal and leaving sophisticated American military equipment for the Taliban.

Image Source: India Today
A video has gone viral on the internet which shows Taliban flying one of the many Black Hawk helicopters left behind in Afghanistan by US forces. The video also shows that a person is hanging in the air from the helicopter. The video was reportedly captured in Kandahar.

Although the identity of the person is not clear, there is speculation that the man was an interpreter for the USA. However, that has not yet been confirmed. It is not clear whether the person was alive or dead either. Some reports, however, claim that the person hanging from the Black Hawk helicopter is a man the Jihadist outfit had killed earlier.

The visuals of the hanging man has attracted strong reactions on social media, with Joe Biden being held responsible for the disastrous withdrawal and leaving sophisticated American military equipment for the Taliban.

Senator Ted Cruz said that the visuals “encapsulates Joe Biden’s Afghanistan catastrophe”. He described it as “tragic”, “unimaginable”.

Ted Cruz’s adviser slammed Joe Biden as well.

There are other videos circulating that show the Taliban flying and taxiing a Black Hawk helicopter.

The US forces have abandoned billions of dollars of worth of military equipment in Afghanistan, which will now be used by the Taliban. Apart from 73 aircraft at the Kabul Airport, 27 High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (Humvee) have also been left to the Taliban.

In addition to that, Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) missile defence systems, arms, ammunition and night vision goggles have also been left behind in huge numbers.

